On Swift Horses Review: Complicated Relationships Fuel This Slow But Steamy 1950s Queer Drama

Queer life in 1950s America meant gambling with some rough odds. There was always a chance your next hookup would turn out to be entrapment, always a risk that the bar you escape to would get raided by the police, always a possibility the wrong people would find out your secret and cause trouble. The new film "On Swift Horses," based on the book by Shannon Pufahl and directed by Daniel Minahan, makes this theme explicit by focusing on a variety of queer characters who are also literal gamblers.

Julius (Jacob Elordi) and Henry (Diego Calva) meet and fall in love in Las Vegas, working for a casino to catch players cheating at cards — a talent developed from personal experience with cheating. Over in San Diego, Julius' sister-in-law Muriel (Daisy Edgar-Jones) also gets into gambling through betting on horse races, at the same time she starts to realize her interest in having affairs with other women. Lee (Will Poulter, in his second horse-related movie this spring after "Death of a Unicorn") has figured out that his brother Julius, who was discharged from the Korean War and rejected an offer to stay with him and Muriel, is queer. Lee tells his wife that his brother is "not like us" (you're forgiven if that DJ Mustard beat enters your head for a second when he says the line). Little does Lee know that Muriel is seeing their butch neighbor Sandra (Sasha Calle) on the side.

As if the love geometry wasn't complicated enough, Muriel also clearly has feelings for Julius, whom she takes on as a penpal. It's open for interpretation whether her feelings are a tragic bisexual crush, compulsory heterosexuality playing out in funny ways, or some indefinable expression of gay male-slash-lesbian solidarity. Narratively, "On Swift Horses" plays like a hybrid of Luca Guadagnino's two 2024 films: the complex relationships and game-playing of "Challengers" meets the period setting (including a trip to Mexico) and quiet loneliness of "Queer." It's less meandering than the latter but not as energizing as the former, a drama that holds one's interest but doesn't fully pop until a strong ending.