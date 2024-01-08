Why Saltburn's Infamous Bathtub Scene Left Jacob Elordi 'Really Excited'

Though competition between streaming services has led to arguably more daring movies being made than ever, Emerald Fennell's sophomore effort, "Saltburn," still manages to stand out from the pack. Not only does the debauched mystery involve all-night parties at a lavish estate, but it also contains some extremely shocking scenes.

Perhaps chief among them is the absolutely wild tub-slurping scene in which Barry Keoghan's Oliver sips the bathtub water that Jacob Elordi's Felix has recently pleasured himself in. While many viewers were revolted and disgusted by the scene, Elordi had a very different reaction.

When the actor sat down with Stream Wars, he seemed thrilled by the scene itself and the reactions that "Saltburn" is getting from viewers. "I was just really excited when I read that scene because... you don't really see things like that in sort of mainstream movies... a lot of the time," Elordi explained. "So it's just great that [the director] was allowed to kind of push those boundaries and expose people like that."