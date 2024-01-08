Why Saltburn's Infamous Bathtub Scene Left Jacob Elordi 'Really Excited'
Though competition between streaming services has led to arguably more daring movies being made than ever, Emerald Fennell's sophomore effort, "Saltburn," still manages to stand out from the pack. Not only does the debauched mystery involve all-night parties at a lavish estate, but it also contains some extremely shocking scenes.
Perhaps chief among them is the absolutely wild tub-slurping scene in which Barry Keoghan's Oliver sips the bathtub water that Jacob Elordi's Felix has recently pleasured himself in. While many viewers were revolted and disgusted by the scene, Elordi had a very different reaction.
When the actor sat down with Stream Wars, he seemed thrilled by the scene itself and the reactions that "Saltburn" is getting from viewers. "I was just really excited when I read that scene because... you don't really see things like that in sort of mainstream movies... a lot of the time," Elordi explained. "So it's just great that [the director] was allowed to kind of push those boundaries and expose people like that."
Jacob Elordi was blown away by the audience reactions
As for his own experience seeing the film in a theater, Jacob Elordi was surprised to see how viscerally the audience reacted to some of the most out-there scenes in "Saltburn." "I went to a screening of the picture in Brisbane when it sort of first played, and it was unbelievable because everybody was engaged and sort of gasping at the screen and yelling at the screen and everything like that," he recalled. "And I haven't been in a movie like that in a really, really long time."
There are at least three scenes in "Saltburn" in which Oliver demonstrates his desire and lust in extremely unique ways, and Elordi's character is the subject of two of them. All the same, the polarized reactions seem to make the actor appreciate being a part of such a provocative film.
"I think it's probably just made me love the movie more, seeing the kind of places that it can go," Elordi continued. "And, you know, running into people that have seen it and things like that's definitely a change, but I think it just makes me love it more." If teases and reactions like these make you want to see "Saltburn" for yourself, you can catch the film on Amazon Prime.