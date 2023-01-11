Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice

The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.

Butler's faithful portrayal of Elvis skyrocketed the success of Baz Luhrmann's biopic with a near perfect audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. This launched the film to an impressive global box office take of $287 million (via Box Office Mojo) among the summer's competitive slate. With one award already under his glistening belt, it's safe to say he now has an even better chance of securing the Oscar in March.

When Butler came onstage to receive his award for "Elvis," his voice sounded astonishingly similar to the beloved musician. He speaks in a similar accent with a rich baritone and slight twang that reminiscent of his film portrayal. As it turns out, the actor has some surprising thoughts about that resemblance.