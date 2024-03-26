The Real Reason Euphoria Season 3 Was Delayed Is Deeper Than Fans Think

On March 25, news broke that the long-awaited third season of "Euphoria" was delayed yet again (after the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes caused an initial delay, following the tragic, untimely passing of actor Angus Cloud). In The Hollywood Reporter, a statement regarding this news read, "HBO and ['Euphoria' creator] Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities." THR notes that the stars of "Euphoria" remain under contract, but that the premium network wants to give them leeway to work on other projects until Season 3 begins production in earnest.

(That sound you hear in the distance is probably mega-stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi breathing an enormous sigh of relief.)

There's a lot at play here, and though fans of "Euphoria" are probably feeling pretty disappointed, this news doesn't feel particularly surprising. "Euphoria" is, to say the least, a lightning rod for controversy, and rumors have swirled for years about difficult on-set conditions and Levinson's apparent unwillingness to ever cede creative control to anyone else. The long-awaited third season — for context, "Euphoria's" Season 2 finale aired in February 2022 — was already pushed to 2025 and could be bumped even further.

What exactly is going on here? Is it Levinson's bad reputation, the tragic loss of a major cast member, or something else entirely?