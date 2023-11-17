The Ending Of Saltburn Explained

Imagery from Oliver's climactic "Midsummer Night's Dream" birthday party has been present throughout the marketing for "Saltburn," so while the dramatic events of the party are still spoiler material, the film's crew has been able to speak about the design elements of the sequence.

"There were so many design elements that we wanted to bring to the party, elements that needed to feel like they'd been in the family for years, particularly the proscenium arch, where we imagined for hundreds of years families would put on plays for their neighbors and friends," said production designer Suzie Davies in the press notes. "And then to contrast that, we talked about having the slightly grotesque pig on the spit rolling in front of it. It was all about the juxtaposition of the surreal, the sinister, and the colorful."

Costume designer Sophie Canale talked about how Oliver's antlered costume came from a desire to make him look "like something out of folklore." She contrasted the intense jewelry design of Venetia and Elspeth's costumes with Felix's lazier Puck costume: "You've got everyone else at the party in ballgowns, black tie, fancy dress, or trashy dresses. But Felix is just in his jeans and a vest, and then he's put a pair of wings on and that's all the effort he's going to make."

Speaking in the press notes before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Archie Madekwe described the dramatic effect the party has on the story: "Throughout the film, there's something of a heightened Shakespearean quality to Saltburn and the Cattons and then it all comes to life on this night."