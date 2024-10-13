The Best Quotes From Inside Out 2

"Of course, I'm delusional, do you know how hard it is to stay positive all the time?"

Just as Riley has grown since we last met her in "Inside Out," so too have her own emotions individually as characters, for better or worse. Proving once again that it's okay to feel more than one emotion, after Joy (Amy Poehler) and the original core team get bottled up by Anxiety (Maya Hawke), our usual brains of the operation cracks under the pressure, finally admitting that this perma-plucky attitude can't stay on forever.

When Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Liza Lapira), and Fear (Tony Hale) all turn to their great leader, it's too much for Joy, leading to a rare outburst that ironically is more out of anxiety than it is anger. She lashes out at her friends as one does when things aren't going your way, and mistakes are made. What makes it all the more impactful is that Anger, in his softest form, helps her find a solution that's just a reaction to her venting.

As is the common emotional thread with both Inside Out films, the point being made is that emotions are unpredictable and can take a hold at the wrong times, but even the ones that you might try to avoid often guide the way when they absolutely need to — even if that means letting a little bit of anger take control.