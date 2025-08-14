12 Best Movies Like KPop Demon Hunters
Director Maggie Kang pitched the idea for "KPop Demon Hunters" right when K-pop was experiencing a spike in popularity in the United States, but we don't think anybody working on this project anticipated how huge of a hit it would be. "KPop Demon Hunters" shattered records, becoming the most-viewed animated original on Netflix, and it quickly joined the ranks of the best animated movies on the streaming service.
The variety of the films on this list is astounding. Some are from major animation studios like Pixar or DreamWorks, while others come from independent animation studios. These movies originate from all over the globe, including Chinese and Irish films. And these stories feature shapeshifters, dancing mermaids, and not one but two different pandas. If you're looking for other movies like "KPop Demon Hunters," then these titles will certainly scratch that itch.
Turning Red
If you just watched "KPop Demon Hunters" and you're hungry for more, here's something else you can snack on. In "Turning Red," a girl named Mei (Rosalie Chiang) is on the cusp of becoming a teenager and begins to experience strange changes to her body. Specifically, she discovers that she is cursed to transform into a giant red panda whenever she gets excited. Knowing that her mom (Sandra Oh) places immense pressure on her to be perfect — and that she doesn't want to miss the concert of her favorite boy band — Mei tries to learn how to tame the panda.
This story of boy bands and fangirls will naturally appeal to anyone who loves "KPop Demon Hunters." Although the fictional band 4*Town is not a K-pop band, you'll be admiring their awesomeness nonetheless. And of course, we would be remiss not to mention the catchy songs. (You may actually recognize the famous voices behind 4*Town.) On a deeper level, these two movies are a perfect fit because they both send a positive message about learning to love yourself for who you are (including the panda parts or the demon parts). Best of all, both movies culminate in a showstopping final battle at a concert. Trust us, "Turning Red" is absolutely worth the price of admission.
Belle
One anime belongs on the watchlist of anyone who enjoyed "KPop Demon Hunters" — Mamoru Hosoda's "Belle." The film follows Suzu (Kylie McNeill), a shy girl who has no confidence in herself until she creates a new identity in the virtual reality world of U. As "Belle" (her virtual avatar), Suzu entrances viewers with her singing, and she rapidly grows into an internet sensation. Soon Suzu's fate becomes entwined with the Dragon (Paul Kastro Jr.), an anonymous user who keeps crashing her concerts, though it turns out there is far more to him than meets the eye. Suzu decides to learn the true identity of the Dragon so she can help him face his inner demons, even as she tries desperately to keep her own identity a secret.
Like "KPop Demon Hunters," this movie shows that celebrity can be a double-edged sword. Just like Rumi (Arden Cho), Suzu has a secret life. Underneath her flawless public persona lies a deeply conflicted girl. And like Rumi, she discovers her nemesis has far more in common with her than she could have ever known. If you thought the concerts in "KPop Demon Hunters" were amazing, then wait till you see the sequences where Suzu sings. The teeming virtual universe of "Belle" is jaw-dropping to behold.
Frozen
If you think about it, being a princess isn't all that different from being a K-pop star. The pressure of fame can be overwhelming whenever everybody looks up to you. So allow us to recommend a Disney princess movie that would appeal to fans of "KPop Demon Hunters."
"Frozen" puts a refreshing twist on a classic fairy tale. For the longest time, things have been chilly between estranged sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel). This is in part thanks to Elsa's volatile ice powers, which almost killed Anna as a child, and now Elsa has sworn to keep them secret from her sister to protect her. However, the pressure of Elsa's coronation day proves to be too much for her, so much so that she can't hold back her powers any longer. Elsa snaps, plunging the kingdom of Arendelle into an unnatural winter, and it's up to Anna to bring back summer.
If you hold these two movies side-by-side, it's easy to see that they share many of the same winning elements. Both are musicals with an unforgettable soundtrack, dazzling effects, and stunning costumes. They both turned out to be huge hits (so much that "Frozen 4" has already been confirmed before "Frozen 3" has even come out). And both feature a heroine with special abilities but also a huge secret she is ashamed of. We think "KPop Demon Hunters" and "Frozen" would make an excellent double feature.
Lu Over the Wall
"KPop Demon Hunters" isn't the only animated movie that combines East Asian pop music with a supernatural storyline. In "Lu Over the Wall," a teenager named Kai (Michael Sinterniklaas) doesn't have much faith in his own musical abilities. But Kai starts to come out of his shell once he meets a young mermaid named Lu (Christine Marie Cabanos). It turns out that Lu's fins transform into feet anytime she hears music, and once they do, she wants to dance. And boy, can she dance. Lu's footwork is so impressive that Kai wants to start a band with her. Pretty soon the entire town warms up to this dancing mermaid — though Lu's stardom comes at a cost.
"Lu Over the Wall" is completely in-step with the whimsical vibe of "KPop Demon Hunters." If you have ever freeze-framed a clip of the girls from Huntr/x stuffing their faces (come on, we know you've done it), then you'll love the wacky slapstick of "Lu Over the Wall," which has characters contorting their faces and bodies into even weirder shapes. Meanwhile, if you loved Derpy Tiger, then "Lu Over the Wall" has plenty more adorable creatures where that came from, ranging from Lu's father (who is basically a shark with feet and a mustache) to the delightful "mer-doggies." Just like "KPop Demon Hunters," this movie boasts a bunch of original songs that you won't be able to get out of your head.
Kung Fu Panda
The only thing more awesome than using "K-pop" and "Demon Hunters" in the same sentence is combining the words "Kung Fu" and "Panda." Deep in the heart of ancient China, a panda named Po (Jack Black) idolizes the Furious Five, an elite team of martial artists that protect his valley. However, Po's dream of fighting alongside the Furious Five unexpectedly comes true after he is declared to be the Dragon Warrior. His bitter teacher Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) has it in for him and seems dead-set on proving that a panda cannot learn kung-fu. However, Po is going to need to learn quickly, because the vengeant warrior Tai Lung (Ian McShane) is fast approaching.
For fans of "KPop Demon Hunters," there's a lot to like about "Kung Fu Panda." The film offers gravity-defying battles and outrageous humor in equal parts. If you were intrigued by the story of Rumi being half-hunter, half-demon (but feeling like an outsider in both worlds), then Po's story will definitely resonate with you. While the animation style of "Kung Fu Panda" is more low-key than "KPop Demon Hunters" (not counting the over-the-top dream sequence at the beginning), the film still has a flair for the dramatic. Above all, "Kung Fu Panda" is a passion project, and you can see this from the enthusiasm that bleeds through every frame.
Inu-Oh
You have never seen a film quite like "Inu-Oh." In feudal Japan, a blind musician named Tomona (Sena Bryer) befriends Inu-Oh (Joshua Waters), an underdog who finds his true calling in dance. Tomona and Inu-Oh form their own music troupe, performing stories from Japan's past. But here's the kicker: Their performances are not in the style of traditional Japanese music, instead bearing the distinctive sounds (and hair) of glam rock. Soon the pair are drawing massive crowds, but of course, the shogun doesn't take too kindly to this.
"Inu-Oh" is the perfect intersection of Japanese history and Rock 'N' Roll. This anachronistic homage to Noh theater demonstrates that biwa players were the rock stars of their day. By that same reasoning, "Inu-Oh" and "KPop Demon Hunters" are like two peas in the same bizarre pod. Both films smash together an epic fantasy story with a form of music not typically associated with the genre. Sure, the songs in "Inu-Oh" are glam rock instead of K-pop, but the principle is the same. Fans of "KPop Demon Hunters" will appreciate this movie's irreverent approach to history even as it takes the music and the characters seriously. Whether you're in it for the glamorous costumes or powerful songs, "Inu-Oh" will blow you away.
White Snake
"White Snake" may not be as well-known as "KPop Demon Hunters," but it is worth your time. In this Chinese animated film, a snake demon named Blanca (Stephanie Sheh) wakes up in a human body with no memory of how she got there. A human named Xuan (Paul Yen) takes her under his wing. The pair fall in love, but their bliss is broken by Blanca's sister Verta (Vivian Lu), who reveals to Xuan who Blanca really is and reminds them that humans and demons cannot mix. Despite this, Xuan will stop at nothing to be with the one he loves.
Fans who couldn't get enough of the pairing of Rumi and Jinu (Ahn Hyo-seop) in "KPop Demon Hunters" will have a veritable feast here. At the center of "White Snake" is a forbidden romance between two star-crossed lovers, except instead of a demon and a demon hunter, it's a snake demon and a mortal boy. If you liked the all-powerful Gwi-Ma (Lee Byung-hun), then "White Snake" offers plenty more mythical monsters, including the titular White Snake (Blanca's true form). Both movies showcase CG animation with character designs evocative of anime, and while the effects here aren't as flawless as "KPop Demon Hunters," they are still very impressive.
Nimona
If you enjoyed the cheeky genre subversion of "KPop Demon Hunters," then "Nimona" will be right up your alley. In a futuristic fairy tale kingdom, a knight named Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed) becomes a fugitive, blamed for a crime he didn't commit. His story collides with that of Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), an impish shapeshifter who has even more enemies than he does. Nimona soon declares herself Ballister's sidekick, despite his insistence that he doesn't need a sidekick and he's not even a villain. Together, they must work to clear Ballister's name and earn back the trust of Ballister's boyfriend, the colorfully-named Ambrosius Goldenloin (Eugene Lee Yang).
"Nimona" is yet another animated movie like "KPop Demon Hunters" that has chosen to forego photorealism, instead adopting a playful, caricatured animation style. Notably, both movies also feature a character who feels like a monster because she defies labels. Just like Rumi, Nimona knows that her identity will make her an outcast, but she squashes down her insecurities and keeps going. Plus, both characters can only be described as "metal." Like Huntr/x, Nimona knows how to "get it done done done."
Wolfwalkers
There are plenty of movies on this list with strong Asian influences, but let's examine an animated film that comes from a completely different part of the globe: Ireland. "Wolfwalkers" follows a girl named Robyn (Honor Kneafsey) who moves with her father (Sean Bean) to Kilkenny. At first, Robyn is eager to go hunting wolves, but she sees things from a different perspective after she befriends Mebh (Eva Whittaker), a girl who transforms into a wolf in her sleep. Soon Robyn discovers that, thanks to a bite from Mebh, she can now turn into a wolf too, and she will need to pick a side in the battle for the wilderness.
One of the best movies on Apple TV+, "Wolfwalkers" is a must-see. Fans of "KPop Demon Hunters" will love the film's lush visuals and themes of female empowerment. (In fact, if Robyn and Mebh ever met the girls from Huntr/x, we think they would totally be besties.) Both movies explore what it means to be your true self and question what truly makes a "monster." Just like Rumi, Robyn stands at the border between two very different worlds, and is the only one who can bridge them. This gorgeous movie is guaranteed to reawaken your sense of wonder.
The Book of Life
Some animated movies are so unique they could have only come from one creator's imagination. Jorge R. Gutierrez's "The Book of Life" is one such movie. In this film, Manolo (Diego Luna) wants to be a musician instead of a bullfighter. He uses his songs to woo Maria (Zoe Saldaña), though he must also compete for her heart with a soldier named Joaquín (Channing Tatum). Little does Manolo know, however, that two gods (Ron Perlman and Kate del Castillo) have placed a wager on which man will end up with Maria. And just when it looks like Manolo will succeed, a vengeful god sends him straight to the underworld, so Manolo must overcome insurmountable trials to be reunited with his love.
"The Book of Life" draws inspiration from Mesoamerican mythology, combines it with anachronistic songs, and builds a world all its own — much like what "KPop Demon Hunters" does with Korean mythology and music. "The Book of Life" is zany, festive, and never boring — which means it should be just the right pace for fans of "KPop Demon Hunters."
Wendell & Wild
This animated Netflix original was not as huge of a hit as "KPop Demon Hunters," but we still think it should be next on your watch list. "Wendell & Wild" could certainly use a little love.
After losing her parents in a tragic accident, Kat (Lyric Ross) bounces from group home to group home until she lands in the town of Rust Bank. When Kat discovers she is a Hell Maiden who can summon demons, she strikes a deal with two scheming demons named Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Jordan Peele), hoping to bring her parents back. Soon Kat becomes embroiled in some creepy hijinks, including a zombie council and magic hair cream that raises the dead.
Aside from the obvious connection of demons, these two animated movies have some surprising parallels. Both star a strong-willed heroine with an impeccable fashion sense who must face not just literal demons but also her inner demons. Also, both films bring increased visibility to a lesser-known music genre. The movie has roots in a totally different music genre — Afropunk instead of K-pop — but "Wendell & Wild" demonstrates that same passion for the music. Like "KPop Demon Hunters," "Wendell & Wild" will appeal to tweens who are into the supernatural (and are exploring their taste in music).
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
If you're looking for another movie like "KPop Demon Hunters," why not watch a certain influential film that "KPop Demon Hunters" owes a great debt? "Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse" offers a refreshing take on a familiar story. Teenager Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) doesn't think he can handle boarding school, much less saving the world. Yet he is thrust into the fray after he witnesses the death of Spider-Man (Chris Pine). Equipped with nothing but his burgeoning new abilities and a Spider-Man costume from a Halloween store, Miles must step up as the new Spider-Man and prevent a multiversal disaster. Luckily, he has the help of several Spider-People from alternate universes.
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" spearheaded a whole movement, an industry-wide shift from trying to make animation more realistic to simply trying to make animation more expressive. So without it, there would be no "KPop Demon Hunters." You can see the similarities between these two films in their larger-than-life character designs, their colorful worlds, and the dynamic movement in every frame. In particular, fans of "KPop Demon Hunters" will appreciate the movie's eye-popping fight scenes, including a jaw-dropping battle on a subway train hurtling through a particle accelerator. Much like "KPop Demon Hunters," this movie is all about the crushing weight of expectations. (With great power comes great responsibility, and all that.) "Into the Spider-Verse" is easily one of the best animated movies of all time.