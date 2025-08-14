12 Best Movies Like KPop Demon Hunters

If you think about it, being a princess isn't all that different from being a K-pop star. The pressure of fame can be overwhelming whenever everybody looks up to you. So allow us to recommend a Disney princess movie that would appeal to fans of "KPop Demon Hunters."

"Frozen" puts a refreshing twist on a classic fairy tale. For the longest time, things have been chilly between estranged sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel). This is in part thanks to Elsa's volatile ice powers, which almost killed Anna as a child, and now Elsa has sworn to keep them secret from her sister to protect her. However, the pressure of Elsa's coronation day proves to be too much for her, so much so that she can't hold back her powers any longer. Elsa snaps, plunging the kingdom of Arendelle into an unnatural winter, and it's up to Anna to bring back summer.

If you hold these two movies side-by-side, it's easy to see that they share many of the same winning elements. Both are musicals with an unforgettable soundtrack, dazzling effects, and stunning costumes. They both turned out to be huge hits (so much that "Frozen 4" has already been confirmed before "Frozen 3" has even come out). And both feature a heroine with special abilities but also a huge secret she is ashamed of. We think "KPop Demon Hunters" and "Frozen" would make an excellent double feature.