Why Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Infinity Castle" is now the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time at the global box office. What makes its success extra notable is how truly global it is. For now, 2020's "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Mugen Train" still holds the all-time box office record in the domestic Japanese market (it made the equivalent of $365.7 million there — 75% of its worldwide total of $486.5 million), but the latest "Demon Slayer" installment has made over 60% of its money outside Japan.

In the United States, "Infinity Castle" has topped the box office two weeks in a row, making over double what "Mugen Train" did in 2021 (though admittedly its predecessor's theatrical run was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic). It's surpassed the 1999 release of "Pokémon: The First Movie — Mewtwo Strikes Back" to become the highest-grossing anime and Japanese film in America. As of this writing, it's less than $20 million away from breaking the record held by 2000's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" for the highest-grossing U.S. release of an international film not originally made in English; while the typical sharp weekend-to-weekend declines for anime films make beating that record uncertain, it's still within the realm of possibility.

How did "Infinity Castle" manage to break so many records and challenge many more? The answers might be obvious to the fans of Koyoharo Gotouge's shonen phenomenon, but for those who don't know their Nichirin from their Nezuko, this article will explain.