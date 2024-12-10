Predicting The Biggest Box Office Bombs Of 2025

If there is one thing that the movie industry has learned in recent years, it's that it has become more difficult than ever before to predict whether a film will be successful. Releases that seem like surefire hits can flop spectacularly, while unexpected hits can come seemingly from nowhere and take viewers by storm. Take the absolute box office failure that is the Chris Evans-Dwayne Johnson vehicle "Red One," which will likely end up being one of the biggest box office bombs of 2024 despite being a mega-budget Christmas movie with a stellar cast and unique narrative.

In an era when Hollywood is struggling to find consistent success, it is almost impossible to judge what the next winners and losers will be. There is simply no such thing as a guaranteed box office smash anymore. But that doesn't mean it isn't fun to look ahead and try to predict what films might not make the cut. That doesn't mean we are actively rooting for their demise. It's rather that, for one reason or another, these 2025 movies almost seem destined to miss the mark.