All 8 Predator Movies Ranked (Including Killer Of Killers)

The Predator aliens are ruthless and seemingly unkillable. How fitting, then, that the motion pictures concerning these beasts are similarly enduring. The "Predator" franchise has lasted for nearly four decades, ever since that very first movie back in 1987. Since then, "Predator" outings have gone in every direction possible, including movies set in Los Angeles, an animated anthology feature, and even a questionable Shane Black directorial effort. There have even been two different motion pictures chronicling these creatures contending with the Xenomorphs, thanks to the "Alien vs. Predator" duology. If you're a "Predator" fan, there is certainly no shortage of options for movies out there to watch.

However, how many of these are actually any good and worth experiencing? Ranking the "Predator" movies from worst to best (largely based on their general critical reception) certainly underscores the artistic stumbles these films have endured over the years. Constantly shifting creative teams and flippant approaches to the Predator aliens resulted in several movies that didn't really appeal to anyone. On the other hand, this ranking also lets one appreciate the modern renaissance of the saga that includes the acclaimed animated 2025 entry "Predator: Killer of Killers." Even after so many underwhelming outings, this franchise can still produce absolute winners. We're here to take a look at the peaks and valleys of this bizarre and eclectic saga — so grab your weapon of choice and prepare to hunt down the best possible "Predator" installments.