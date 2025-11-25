Zootopia 2: The Rare Disney Sequel To Live Up To The First

"Zootopia 2" picks up not long after the first film, and dives straight into another child-friendly conspiracy plot that follows the formula of its predecessor to a tee. But somehow, it never feels derivative like other lazy Disney sequels of late. The new corners of this world explored this time around allow for more comic invention than the narrow parameters of the studio's other fairy tale universes, and the relationship between the mismatched duo at the story's center is further fleshed out to the point that many grown-up audiences will likely view the film as a will-they, won't-they between a fox and a bunny rabbit.

The buddy cop comparison isn't flippant either, as writer and co-director Jared Bush — joining returning director Byron Howard — has stressed that the genre was an inspiration this time. Now both officers at the ZPD, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) have maintained that familiar dynamic; the by-the-book officer and the wild card happy to break rules to catch criminals. They're regarded as heroes after the resolution of the first movie, but patience is wearing thin after a series of destructive schemes, and Judy's insistence to investigate the rumored appearance of a snake — the rare creature outlawed in Zootopia — leads them into a direct collision course with the Lynxleys, the family who founded the city a century earlier. Judy uncovers a conspiracy that a snake was actually the city's creator, and was outlawed so the Lynxleys could take credit instead; as she tries to clarify the truth, the family uses their power to make her and Nick public enemies once again, forcing them back out on the run to help an entire species clear their name.

The first "Zootopia" had a hard-to-miss allegory about police racial profiling that, although its heart was in the right place, was more than slightly problematically handled if you thought about it for more than a second; the overall charm of the movie ensured you didn't linger on that for too long. There's no equivalent allegory this time around, with the plot point of a family of oligarchs pulling the city's strings to maintain their wealth too on-the-nose to count as metaphor, with nothing impactful to say on the matter that could count as a teachable lesson for kids.

Once again, however, the lack of depth here is made up for by the ever-transforming dynamic between Judy and Nick. It does, however, misunderstand what makes the characters tick at times — the second act is kicked into gear because Judy is a fan of Nibbles Maplestick (Fortune Feimster), a conspiracy theory YouTuber (sorry, Ewe-Tuber) who has long been the sole voice to claim the city wasn't founded by its supposed fathers. Again, it's best not to read the film as social commentary this time, because Judy Hopps being interested in the animal equivalent of QAnon — which somewhat regrettably is proven right — might break the franchise altogether. For a seemingly straightforward animal kingdom, many of the bricks which build this universe are far weirder than you'd assume when you examine them closely.