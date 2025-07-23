Every Marvel Movie Happening After The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Launching in 2008 with "Iron Man," the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone on to become the most successful film franchise in history. With 37 films and counting, the MCU has grossed nearly $32 billion worldwide and became at one point a cultural phenomenon. But while the first three phases of the Marvel slate and some of the titles from Phase Four — like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — have met with almost unparalleled success, Phase Five has largely failed to match the same amount of hype or acclaim.

The MCU's Phase Five finished with "Thunderbolts*" in May 2025, with "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" serving as the kickoff to Phase Six. The film's buzz prior to release indicates it will do well, hopefully ushering in a renewed era of success for the MCU following a string of disappointments. Meanwhile, quite a few projects are lined up to follow: While Marvel Studios is releasing four new TV series and specials alongside additional seasons for previously established shows, it's also prepping several films.

"First Steps" will be followed by three confirmed movies, stretching into late 2027. While projects are still in development for Phase Seven, online rumors suggest at least an additional four movies are in the works. Each of these seven projects is detailed here, and given the scope of what's to come, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and his team could once again guide the MCU into a newly successful era of box office dominance.