The Avengers: Doomsday Plot Could Be Based On This Disastrous Marvel Story

Until recently, the upcoming fifth "Avengers" movie was known as "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," and it was reasonably assumed — though never confirmed — that it would center around Kang the Conqueror's plan to dominate the multiverse with an army of his variants. But now that "The Kang Dynasty" has been revamped as "Avengers: Doomsday," and its big bad confirmed as Doctor Victor von Doom (to be played by Robert Downey Jr.), what could the film's storyline be?

Well, there is actually a Marvel narrative arc collectively titled "Ultimate Comics: Doomsday." The 2010-2011 story consists of 12 issues, all by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Rafa Sandoval. Its three parts, "Ultimate Enemy," "Ultimate Mystery," and "Ultimate Doom," all take place (as you might have guessed) in the Ultimate Marvel universe, a spinoff line of comics which revamped, reimagined, and rebooted many of the classic Marvel characters for new audiences.

"Doomsday" follows up the crossover event "Ultimatum," in which Magneto attempts to wipe out everyone in the Ultimate Universe over the deaths of his children, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver. As "Doomsday" begins, many Ultimate heroes have been killed, while the Fantastic Four have broken up. A series of mysterious attacks on various heroes and bases lead to the revelation of the villain behind it all: a psychotic Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, who becomes known as the Maker.