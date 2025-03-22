Dumb Things We've Ignored In Phase 5 Of The MCU

The question of whether or not Sam Wilson should take the super serum is something that hangs over the entire runtime of "Captain America: Brave New World." That's because, as skilled a fighter as Sam is, he is not superhuman, and that's a serious disadvantage in his line of work. Of course, there is a clear thematic point being made by his refusal to take it. This is expressed most explicitly during the scene where Bucky Barnes shows up for a cameo, giving Sam a pep talk after his own Falcon, Joaquin Torres, is injured during a mission. Bucky essentially tells Sam that his bravery and heroism — all despite a lack of superpowers — proves that anyone can be a hero, possibly inspiring others to fight, too. Joaquin later expresses the same sentiment.

That's all well and good, but the fact remains that by not taking the serum, Sam is handing an advantage to the people who would seek to harm him and harm America. There are no doubt countless would-be Captain Americas out there who would happily take the serum and fight for their country on an even playing field with all the superpowered villains that exist in the MCU. Also, the idea that Sam is inspiring people by being a normal guy is kind of dumb — Sam utilizes high-tech gadgetry from Wakanda and elsewhere that is inaccessible to the average person, and he clearly has more military connections than your average former soldier. His refusal to take the serum is a nice idea, but when you boil it down, it makes little sense.