What If...? Spin-Off Series Marvel Zombies Won't Follow The Comics - Here's Why

Marvel's upcoming animated "What If?..." spinoff, "Marvel Zombies," is set to further explore a world in which Earth's Mightiest Heroes are infected with a virus that turns them into flesh-eating monsters. And while plot details on the project are scarce, we now know that comic fans shouldn't expect an adaptation of the story they've read in the comic books that inspired the show.

While speaking to Phaze Zero, "What If...?" director and executive producer Bryan Andrews offered a tease of what we can look forward to from the series, including why the show won;t look to the comics for inspiration. "There's some inspiration from the comic — the fact that they're zombies — but we're not doing the comic, like, in any stretch," Andrews said. "We have our own take on it, and a lot of that stuff has been set up by our talented ['What If...?'] writers early on, so, [we're] just taking that and ... exploring that mythology in that episode a bit more."

Beyond confirming a TV-MA rating for the show, Andrews didn't reveal more in the way of new information. But we now know that "Marvel Zombies" will follow up on the events of "What If..." Season 1, Episode 5, "What If... Zombies!?" rather than its comic book source material.