What The X-Men '97 Season 1 Post-Credits Tease & Why Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out

The "X-Men '97" finale has arrived on Disney+, along with a major tease regarding what viewers can expect in Season 2 as the episode ends with a glimpse of the villainous Apocalypse's arrival.

"Tolerance Is Extinction" Part 3's explosive ending sees the U.S. government activate the Magneto Protocols and fire a missile at Asteroid M right as the mutant team's battle with Bastion reaches a breaking point. Charles Xavier and Magneto work together to redirect the asteroid back into space and avoid Earth, but when it explodes, it seemingly kills the X-Men. However, rather than dying, as the public believes, they were scattered across time. Cyclops and Jean Grey find themselves in the far future, where they encounter Mother Askani, while the remaining heroes involved in the battle wake up in Ancient Egypt in 3,000 B.C. Here, the team meets En Sabah Nur, the mutant who eventually becomes Apocalypse.

In a post-credit scene set in the show's present day of 1997, Apocalypse is seen in the ruins of Genosha. He reaches into the dust and destruction and pulls out a playing card, a major hint at what's in store for Gambit, who appears to have died in Episode 5 of the inaugural season.

Longtime comic book readers are likely aware of what Apocalypse's arrival means: the villain's Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse are being set up as major players for "X-Men '97" Season 2, and X-Men fans know how exciting that is.