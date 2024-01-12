What Avengers: Secret Wars Could Be About Based On The Marvel Comics

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Six will conclude with "Avengers: Secret Wars," as the Multiverse Saga is set to reach a dramatic end with the much-anticipated project — and two comics may inspire the film.

The MCU has slowly been building to the events of "Secret Wars," introducing key multiversal elements such as incursions in films like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the dangers of different realities and powers across space and time in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." It also takes a deep dive into the sacred timeline in "Loki." With "Deadpool 3" and "Avengers 5" also set to explore new sides of the Marvel Multiverse, those projects may culminate in the sixth "Avengers" movie being one of the grandest and widest-scale films to ever be in the MCU.

Given its name, "Avengers: Secret Wars" will likely be based on two comic books. The first, 1984's "Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars," makes all the heroes across the Marvel Universe battle in a different world against the Beyonder. Meanwhile, the modern version of "Secret Wars" from 2015 nearly destroys the Marvel Universe as other universes collide, creating a combination world featuring different versions of heroes from Earth-616 and beyond. But what happened in those comics, and how many elements may "Avengers: Secret Wars" pull from the page?