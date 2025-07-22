The Fantastic Four: First Steps Review - Marvel's First Family Finally Done Right

While cape haters have been prognosticating the end of the superhero movie genre, we now have a summer where the first DC hero, Superman, and the first Marvel heroes, the Fantastic Four, have collectively beat back the backlash with remarkably similar attempts at tinkering with the tired formulas. James Gunn's "Superman" has been no stranger to griping and nitpicking about some of his creative decisions related to the new DCU's deeper lore, but the film's overall tone and pitch-perfect characterization overpower those criticisms. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" features a lot of overlap with that project.

With the stylistic shorthand of "Kirby meets Kubrick" as his guide post, "Wandavision" director Matt Shakman and his cinematographer Jess Hall shot much of the film in a 1.85 aspect ratio so it can be presented in 1.90 for IMAX, as Gunn and DP Henry Braham did for Big Blue. The result is a set of big and bold images that feel more like comic panels than many of these releases have for the last several years. The action here is not quite as experimental or singular, but it is thrilling and smartly staged. (The audio matches the visuals as well, with an amazing score from Michael Giacchino.)

Even though the Fantastic Four exist within the larger MCU multiverse, they reside on Earth 828 (named after Jack Kirby's birthday) in a 1960s inspired retro-futurist alternate history that feels fleshed out, lived in, and confidently presented. Computers have analog, tape-deck-aesthetics and space ships feel like early NASA rockets if they had flown off the covers of paperback sci-fi novels. It has the same in-media res energy that Gunn brought to "Superman," although it doesn't eschew the origin as he did. Instead, the team's beginnings — how Reed (Pedro Pascal), Sue (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny (Joseph Quinn), and Ben (Ebon Moss-Bacharach) transform from astronauts to superpowered adventurers — are sped through, utilizing an in-universe television documentary for expedience. At a flat two hours (1:45 minus credits and post-credits), the film is svelte and sharply paced, despite the distinct sense that a ton has been shaved off through test screenings. Just. Like. "Superman."

The narrative bones of the story — the heroes being a few years into their career, undefeated and beloved by the world until a new force tests their limits and the court of public opinion — also share some kinship with the Man of Steel. Only the opposing force for the Fantastic Four is the oncoming storm of Galactus, played by an actual person (Ralph Ineson) rather than a cloud of nanobots or whatever the hell he was supposed to be in "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer." The "first steps" of the title seem to reference his enormous purple boots setting foot on New York City soil just as much as the impending birth of Reed and Sue's first child Franklin, a human MacGuffin the planet eating homunculus wants more than Earth itself. But it's the core cast that proves the film's biggest strength.