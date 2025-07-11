Lines In James Gunn's Superman That Are More Important Than You Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Contains spoilers for "Superman"

James Gunn's "Superman" isn't just another comic book movie, it's the start of a new era for DC superheroes on the screen. Gunn and Peter Safran, co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios, are now at the helm and are turning over a new page for the company following the decade-long, topsy-turvy run of the DC Extended Universe. Gunn and Safran's newly branded DC Universe technically began with the Max series "Creature Commandos" in 2024, the first installment in what they're calling Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, but "Superman" is the franchise's first silver screen offering. It has largely been met with praise: Looper's review of "Superman" calls it "zippy blockbuster fun."

Superman (David Corenswet) has been dealing with heroics for a few years when we catch up with him in the film. He finds himself in Lex Luthor's (Nicholas Hoult) crosshairs after he gets involved with international affairs. This Superman must navigate treacherous moral and political territory while letting the world at large know that he doesn't mean them harm, but it's not all just high-octane fights and kaiju battles. "Superman" knows when to take things slow and let the characters breathe, and if you know when to pay attention, you may have caught a line or two that seemed like it held greater significance. Some of these lines reference comic book lore while others set up DC movies to come, and they all result in a richer story.