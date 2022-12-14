James Gunn Sets The Record Straight On Matt Reeves' Batman And His DC Studio Plans

Yet another "well-sourced" rumor has emerged about James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe, proving nothing but the uneasy feeling that this whirlwind of gossip will be the norm for next several months.

Stemming from a massive exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, leaked information has alleged all manner of interior controversies that paint the studio as at best dysfunctional and at worst debilitatingly hindered by large, petty personalities. For his part, Gunn has cautioned that some rumors are either inaccurate or premature, urging his fans and detractors alike to wait and see before rushing to judgements. This statement seems to be mostly in response to speculation about the continuity of his future films, and whether or not they'll erase all previous DC continuity.

Admittedly, some rumors have been verified — The Hollywood Reporter relayed that Patty Jenkins' third "Wonder Woman" film was to be shelved, a report which the director confirmed in part via her Twitter (though her version of events disputes the one currently circulating online, and Gunn corroborated that all their interactions had been "pleasant and professional"). On the other hand, just this morning a new report from Variety (again, citing an well-placed anonymous source) alleged that Gunn and Safran's DC Universe was to sprawl out of Matt Reeves' "The Batman" franchise — and it only took Gunn a matter of hours to unequivocally debunk the report.

As to how this happened and what it means for the future of the DC Universe, there are a few fascinating theories and implications.