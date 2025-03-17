The 15 Strongest Superman Villains Ranked

Superman is easily one of the strongest and most powerful superheroes in DC Comics, and has been for most of his history. Initially, Superman wasn't anywhere near the power levels he is today, but this changed over time. As new writers and artists came to work on the character, they put their own spin on Superman, his levels of power, and, most importantly, his villains.

Superman has a massive rogues gallery, thanks to him being around since "Action Comics" #1 in 1938. He's acquired new baddies over the years, while some of his older enemies have grown in strength commensurate with the Last Son of Krypton.

Part of the problem with the Man of Steel is that he's often depicted as too strong, so villains have to either overcome this or get around it. That's not an easy thing to do, and many of Superman's greatest villains have certainly tried taking him down with as much of their energy and time as possible. These 15 Superman villains are easily the strongest, though their strengths — and Superman's — have evolved over the years.