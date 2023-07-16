The Untold Truth Of Guy Gardner: The Bad Boy Green Lantern

Guy Gardner was created by John Broome and Gil Kane back in the '60s for the then-current "Green Lantern" title. However, he was a far cry from the leading man he became much later, serving more as a supplemental side character.

It wasn't until the late '80s that writer Steve Englehart and artist Joe Staton were put in a position to retool and reboot the character. At the time, the duo were put on the "Green Lantern" title and opted to go in a rather unexpected direction. At the time, the leading Lantern was Jon Stewart and Englehart wasn't interested in slotting him into the backup role he'd been in previously. So they decided to dust off the character of Guy Gardner and have him work alongside Stewart throughout the series. This is where many of Gardner's most memorable traits, including his now iconic design, began to take shape.

Unfortunately, this is a decision that Englehart actually regrets, as he explained in an interview with "Back Issue." He noted that "ever since, DC has claimed that since Joe and I didn't create the original Guy Gardner, our completely new take counts for nothing. If I had called the new guy Joe Smith we would have earned major royalties, but as it is, we get nothing, and we get dissed by the people we helped. So adding it all up, I wish I hadn't done it."