James Gunn's Rebooted DCU To Include A True Detective-Style Lanterns Series. Here's What That Could Look Like

For a long time, the Green Lantern mythos has been seen as a sleeping giant in the DC stable, capable of saving Warner Bros. cinematic universe. After all, the creative possibilities are endless, as the Green Lantern Corps — that's a whole legion of superheroes, not just one — wield one of the greatest weapons in all of comic book history, capable of manifesting anything that the wearer can possibly imagine, whether it's a rocket, a building, or a giant punching fist. Couple that with dozens of fan-favorite Green Lantern characters, dastardly villains, and an entire universe of stories both cosmic and terrestrial, and it's really a wonder that Green Lantern has taken so long to become a major Hollywood franchise.

Well... except for that one slip-up. As moviegoers know, there has been a previous attempt at a live-action iteration of these emerald knights — namely Ryan Reynolds' "Green Lantern" film, which failed to meet expectations or launch a greater universe. Since then, fans have been left longing for a better adaptation of the characters they love.

Thankfully, at the January 31st DC event, newly installed DC masterminds James Gunn and Peter Safran finally confirmed that the Green Lantern Corps. are coming back, this time via a TV series titled "Lanterns." Here's what we know so far.