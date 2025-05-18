Superheroes And Villains That Are More Powerful Than Superman

Since the first comic book, tens of thousands of characters have appeared in series across the many publishers who print them. Of them all, it's fair to say that Superman is not only the first proper archetypal superhero, he's the medium's OG strongman.

Debuting in "Action Comics" #1 in 1938, Superman quickly became popular with DC Comics' readers. Since he's been around for nearly a century, it's not surprising that the Man of Steel has a huge roster of strong and powerful villains, some human, like Lex Luthor, while others are decidedly not. It's always interesting to delve into which of Superman's villains are the strongest, but looking beyond the hero's enemies is another fun way to explore the character's strength.

Comic book fans love to engage in debates about who could beat up who, and that's what this article is about: the superheroes and villains from publishers other than DC who are more powerful than Superman. While some of these fights have occurred in crossover comics over the years, most haven't. With that in mind, here are the characters who could put the Last Son of Krypton through the wringer, in no particular order.