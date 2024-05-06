Why David Corenswet's Superman Movie Suit Has Some Fans Complaining

After months of anticipation, James Gunn dropped the first look at David Corenswet's Superman costume earlier today. In the debut photo, Corenswet's Kal-El is seated on a chair in an apartment building, getting ready to save Metropolis from another villain. The image is moody in nature, suggesting that the Man of Steel is frustrated or annoyed with his daily routine. Or, maybe being a superhero no longer phases him, and this is all routine. Regardless of what depiction we end up getting, some fans have major issues with the new Superman suit. "For a Superman suit this is so bizarre. The neckline, how loose it is, and all of the lines. Plus we have no idea if there are trunks or not yet," shared X (formerly Twitter) user @JosheyElls, encapsulating the poor feedback the suit has received. (Though, to be fair, it does look like Supes is wearing trunks in the photo.)

Most users have issues with the suit's collar, which seems loose, particularly on the back of Kal-El's neck. "I hate the collar, and the suit looks like a McU suit. The lines are awful," @Brainiac_13 wrote. Other fans are frustrated by how over-designed the suit is, with @WilliamD1123 writing, "Really feel like movie superhero suits have declined in recent years. Always adding random lines and sections to 'reinvent' the costume design, when I think a back to basics approach of just adapting the outfit from the comics would be far more innovative."

Overall, the reception to the suit is mixed, though many are hoping to have their minds changed when a still of Superman standing is released to get a better view.