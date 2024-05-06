Why David Corenswet's Superman Movie Suit Has Some Fans Complaining
After months of anticipation, James Gunn dropped the first look at David Corenswet's Superman costume earlier today. In the debut photo, Corenswet's Kal-El is seated on a chair in an apartment building, getting ready to save Metropolis from another villain. The image is moody in nature, suggesting that the Man of Steel is frustrated or annoyed with his daily routine. Or, maybe being a superhero no longer phases him, and this is all routine. Regardless of what depiction we end up getting, some fans have major issues with the new Superman suit. "For a Superman suit this is so bizarre. The neckline, how loose it is, and all of the lines. Plus we have no idea if there are trunks or not yet," shared X (formerly Twitter) user @JosheyElls, encapsulating the poor feedback the suit has received. (Though, to be fair, it does look like Supes is wearing trunks in the photo.)
Most users have issues with the suit's collar, which seems loose, particularly on the back of Kal-El's neck. "I hate the collar, and the suit looks like a McU suit. The lines are awful," @Brainiac_13 wrote. Other fans are frustrated by how over-designed the suit is, with @WilliamD1123 writing, "Really feel like movie superhero suits have declined in recent years. Always adding random lines and sections to 'reinvent' the costume design, when I think a back to basics approach of just adapting the outfit from the comics would be far more innovative."
Overall, the reception to the suit is mixed, though many are hoping to have their minds changed when a still of Superman standing is released to get a better view.
David Corenswet's Superman image is a mixed bag for fans
As scathing as the remarks for David Corenswet's Superman suit are, most fans have a bigger issue with the overall image and the tone it sets for the upcoming picture. Fans can't help but point out how Superman is casually suiting up as a mysterious threat is destroying Metropolis. "What is he doing? There's chaos going on right outside and he's just sitting there! YOU CALL YOURSELF SUPERMAN? DO YOUR JOB!" shared X user @JeffMovieMan. "What message is this picture trying to tell us? That he's taking his time to save a city from being attacked and destroyed?" questioned @Signs2323, echoing the sentiment of tons of fans on social media.
Ultimately, we'll just have to see the context of the picture once the film is released later next year. While details for the movie are minimal, a rumor has fans speculating that Bizarro will make his live-action debut in James Gunn's "Superman." If that's true, is it possible that the image of Corenswet's Man of Steel is actually Bizarro, someone who doesn't care for Metropolis? Only time will tell.
For what it's worth, Corenswet bulked up considerably up for the role of Superman and you can definitely tell in the debut image. The picture also shows tons of dirt and grime on the character's costume, suggesting that this isn't his first rodeo with sinister villains. While the first look has its fans, it's fair to say that it wasn't the slam dunk James Gunn and Warner Bros. were hoping for.