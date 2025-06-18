The 15 Best Movies On Peacock Right Now
NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock has a huge library of movies, though for every Oscar winner and masterpiece, there's a low-budget Christmas rom-com and a cynical mockbuster from The Asylum, so it's important that you know what you're looking for. What's more, the good movies on Peacock don't usually stay there for long. New films from Universal Pictures make their streaming debuts on Peacock, but after four months, the studio's live-action features move to Prime Video (before eventually returning to Peacock) while its animated films go to Netflix.
Movies from other studios sometimes come and go within just one month, so if you're a Peacock user, you really need to take advantage of the films at your disposal before it's too late. We've put together a list of what we believe to be the 15 best movies currently streaming on Peacock in June 2025, though subscribers will have to act fast, as some of them will be moving to other streamers soon. To keep things diverse and spread the love, we're sticking to one film per director and per series.
The Act of Killing
A documentary more disturbing than any horror movie, "The Act of Killing" examines the genocide against alleged Communists and ethnic minorities in 1960s Indonesia from the perspective of the gangsters who perpetrated it. This genocide was supported by the United States, which perhaps explains in part why these killers were willing to trust American director Joshua Oppenheimer with their stories.
With the interviewees citing American movies as inspiration for their violence, Oppenheimer decides to have his subjects re-enact their memories through the lens of various film genres (film noir, Westerns, musicals) in a gambit to make them confront their crimes against humanity. The result is a great movie too upsetting to ever rewatch but one you'll never forget. A follow-up film focused on the genocide's survivors, "The Look of Silence," is streaming on Netflix.
- Director: Joshua Oppenheimer
- Year: 2012
- Runtime: 122 minutes
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%
Get Out
Who could have guessed a decade ago that Jordan Peele of Comedy Central's "Key & Peele" would turn out to be his generation's Alfred Hitchcock? His directorial debut "Get Out," the story of a young Black man who finds himself trapped at the house of a rich white family with sinister motives, was a surprise sensation, becoming one of the rare horror movies nominated for the best picture Oscar. Black audiences found the movie's handling of racism and cultural appropriation all too real, making Chris' (Daniel Kaluuya) victory in escaping the creepy Armitage family extra cathartic (we can all be thankful Peele didn't go with one of the darker alternate endings).
The original screenplay, which scooped an Academy Award, is tightly constructed and the direction from Peele is top notch, but it's the lead performance of Kaluuya that ultimately makes "Get Out" worthy of multiple viewings. If you still haven't seen it, or you just want to experience it again, why not stream "Get Out" before it leaves Peacock on June 30, 2025? Side note: Peele's alien invasion thriller "Nope," another critically acclaimed movie that deserves your attention, leaves Peacock on the same day.
- Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford
- Director: Jordan Peele
- Year: 2017
- Runtime: 104 minutes
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%
Hot Fuzz
The Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, a trio of comedic genre movies directed by Edgar Wright and starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, is one of the best movie trilogies of all time. All three films in the trilogy are streaming on Peacock through June 30. "Shaun of the Dead" cleverly mixes zombie horror and rom-com tropes, while the sci-fi alcoholism allegory "The World's End" is the most emotionally complex of the trio, but it's the middle film, the buddy cop comedy "Hot Fuzz," that offers the most laughs per minute.
Wright directs "Hot Fuzz" with all the hyperactive intensity of a Michael Bay action flick, applied on a smaller scale. The film's hero cop Nicholas Angel (Pegg) is sent to a quiet village with low crime rates — only to uncover a series of murders and a town-wide conspiracy. The sharp satire and good-natured silliness provide constant hilarity.
- Starring: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Jim Broadbent
- Director: Edgar Wright
- Year: 2007
- Runtime: 121 minutes
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%
How to Train Your Dragon
You could spend a small fortune taking the family to see the nearly shot-for-shot live-action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon" at your local cineplex, but if you'd rather save some money and get basically the same experience but better, why not just watch (or rewatch) the already perfect animated original? The whole trilogy is on Peacock through June 30, and all three movies are worth watching, but the first one is the best.
One of DreamWorks Animation's greatest achievements, "How to Train Your Dragon" offers a magical twist on the classic "boy and his dog" formula — the "dog" in this case being an adorable dragon named Toothless. It presents strong messages of overcoming prejudice and seeking peaceful coexistence whenever possible. The movie's beautifully animated flying sequences are breathtaking to behold, with the emotions heightened by John Powell's exceptional score.
- Starring: Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson
- Director: Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois
- Year: 2010
- Runtime: 98 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%
Jaws
Steven Spielberg was only 28 years old when he made "Jaws," the movie that invented the modern blockbuster and completely reshaped Hollywood as we know it. People who went to see "Jaws" at the cinema likely had no idea that they were witnessing history (here's what it was really like to see "Jaws" in 1975). Of course, you can't repeat that experience, but one thing you can do if you're a Peacock subscriber is to watch this masterpiece from the comfort of your own home.
"Jaws" is scary, exciting, funny, and more politically astute than you might remember — a story of corrupt politicians ignoring scientists and putting lives at risk has taken on a renewed relevance since the COVID-19 pandemic. The malfunctioning shark animatronic inadvertently improved the movie's quality, forcing greater fear from mere suggestion as well as strong focus on the human characters. The three "Jaws" sequels are also on Peacock, but none are even close to being as good as the first.
- Starring: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Year: 1975
- Runtime: 124 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%
The Master
"The Master" is a masterclass in the art of acting. All three of its central performances — Joaquin Phoenix as troubled World War II veteran Freddie Quell, Philip Seymour Hoffman as controlling cult leader Lancaster Dodd, and Amy Adams as Dodd's even more controlling wife Peggy — got well-deserved Oscar nominations. That the movie failed to get any other nominations is perhaps because the Academy found it too weird, but it's an unmissable film for fans of psychological drama.
Mihai Mălaimare Jr.'s cinematography for "The Master" certainly deserved more awards love; every shot looks incredible. The story can be hard to follow in places, but the complex relationship between Quell and Dodd stays captivating throughout, raising interesting questions about American masculinity and the struggle to contain one's animalistic nature. Paul Thomas Anderson considers it his personal favorite of his filmography, which is reason enough to check it out before it leaves Peacock.
- Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams
- Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
- Year: 2012
- Runtime: 137 minutes
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%
The Matrix
"What is the Matrix?" That question was the tagline for the 1999 blockbuster "The Matrix," a game-changing film that shaped the action genre for years to come. Turns out "The Matrix" was a lot of things: A hero's journey epic with Christian and Buddhist resonances, a primer on existential philosophy, a warning about the dangers of AI, a metaphor for the filmmakers coming out as transgender, a showcase for awesome fight choreography and groundbreaking special effects, the start of Keanu Reeves as a serious action hero, and one of the coolest movies of all time.
For all the ways "The Matrix" has been ripped off and parodied to the point of exhaustion over the years, the original movie still holds up as top-notch entertainment with a brain and a heart. It follows computer hacker Neo (Reeves) as he discovers the truth about the world: He's living in a simulation and humanity has been enslaved by machines. The original and its first two sequels, "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions," are streaming on Peacock through June 30 (the third sequel, "The Matrix Resurrections," is on Max).
- Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss
- Director: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski
- Year: 1999
- Runtime: 136 minutes
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%
Millennium Actress
Peacock doesn't have much in the way of anime compared to many of the other streamers, but all anime fans subscribed to Peacock should take note of the fact that "Millennium Actress" is currently available to watch, especially if they're yet to see this masterpiece. This romantic drama from the late great Satoshi Kon is about an actress, Chiyoko Fujiwara (voiced by Miyoko Shoji, Mami Koyama, and Fumiko Orikasa at different ages), cursed to "burn forever in the flames of eternal love."
As she reflects on her life, her memories merge with the movies she started in, taking viewers on a journey across Japanese cinematic and cultural history. Loosely inspired by the life stories of real-life Japanese actresses Setsuko Hara and Hideko Takamine, "Millennium Actress" is a stunning work of art and a guaranteed tearjerker. Some viewers have noted that best picture winner "Everything Everywhere All at Once" feels like a spiritual successor to this anime and the work of Kon in general, so if you enjoyed that film, be sure to check out "Millennium Actress" before it leaves Peacock.
- Starring: Miyoko Shoji, Mami Koyama, Fumiko Orikasa
- Director: Satoshi Kon
- Year: 2001
- Runtime: 86 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
"Monty Python and the Holy Grail" is 50 years old now, yet it remains one of the most quoted movies around, such is the impact it had on popular culture. At this point, pretty much every single joke and funny line in "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" — the titular British comedy troupe's first original feature film — has become a meme. It's a credit to the actors' gifts and the timeless appeal of sheer silliness that the movie can still crack us up despite such overexposure.
Another great thing about this absurdist take on the legend of King Arthur is that it's also historically accurate in more ways than you'd imagine, from its depiction of the Black Death to the battle tactics on display. It's a film that every lover of comedy should see at least once, though chances are you'll be hooked after that first viewing. Peacock also has the Pythons' religion-spoofing follow-up feature, "The Life of Brian."
- Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle
- Director: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones
- Year: 1975
- Runtime: 92 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%
The Northman
Robert Eggers approaches history through the lens of what people from the chosen period believed about the world. He often uses this blend of research and myth for horror, such as in his version of "Nosferatu." "The Northman" sees Eggers playing in a different genre than usual. This take on the Scandinavian legend of Amleth — the inspiration for Shakespeare's "Hamlet" — is an action-packed Viking revenge epic with elements of fantasy.
The awe-inspiring brutality on display keeps one's adrenaline pumping throughout, while the storytelling challenges modern audiences to see the world through a very different set of values from our own. High praise goes to Nicole Kidman's portrayal of Queen Gudrún, whose most pivotal scene forces us to reconsider our sympathies several times over.
- Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang
- Director: Robert Eggers
- Year: 2022
- Runtime: 136 minutes
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%
Night of the Living Dead
"Night of the Living Dead" will always be available to stream somewhere, not only because the original release accidentally ended up in the public domain, but because it's one of the best and most influential horror movies of all time. Though the flesh-eating undead in the film are never referred to by the Z-word onscreen (the script calls them "ghouls"), "Night of the Living Dead" more or less invented the modern pop culture understanding of zombies.
Shooting in black-and-white with a heavily improvised style and a minuscule budget, George A. Romero crafted one of the early classics of American independent cinema. The gore shocked audiences in 1968 — including many far-too-young children, who saw the unrated movie just before the implementation of MPAA ratings — and still holds the power to frighten today. Romero further made history with the casting of Black actor Duane Jones as Ben, a hero who survives the undead only to end up killed by the living.
- Starring: Duane Jones, Judith O'Dea, Marilyn Eastman
- Director: George A. Romero
- Year: 1968
- Runtime: 95 minutes
- Rating: Not rated (1978 re-released rated R)
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%
Oppenheimer
The heavier half of "Barbenheimer," the cinematic double feature event of 2023, Christopher Nolan's biopic of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) swept the 2024 Oscars with 13 nominations and seven wins, including best picture. The film chronicles Oppenheimer's work on the Manhattan Project developing the nuclear bombs that destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as well as his political downfall by the McCarthyist manipulations of Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.).
It wasn't just critics and awards voters who embraced "Oppenheimer" — the fact that tens of millions of moviegoers embraced a three-hour, R-rated, partially-black-and-white talky historical drama with non-linear editing is as hopeful a sign for the future of cinema as any. What set "Oppenheimer" apart was the way it avoided CGI entirely for its overpowering explosions. The many narrative threads Nolan balances all come together in the end for a chilling conclusion reflecting on the threat of nuclear warfare.
- Starring: Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Year: 2023
- Runtime: 180 minutes
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%
Short Term 12
When "Short Term 12" first came out, Broadway star John Gallagher Jr. was the most recognizable name on the cast. Today, almost everyone in the film has become huge. There's Brie Larson before "Captain Marvel," Kaitlyn Dever before "The Last of Us," Rami Malek before "Bohemian Rhapsody," LaKeith Stanfield before "Atlanta," and Stephanie Beatriz before "Brooklyn 99." Even writer-director Destin Daniel Cretton went on to big things, helming "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" for Marvel.
An expansion of Cretton's short film of the same name, this drama about troubled teenagers and the similarly troubled staff working a group home is deeply moving and refreshingly realistic, handling sensitive subject matter with care and empathy. "Short Term 12" is a reminder of the talent of those involved, Larson in particular. There are a few reasons behind the failure of her latest superhero outing (here's why "The Marvels" bombed at the box office), but her acting chops cannot be called into question.
- Starring: Brie Larson, John Gallagher Jr., Kaitlyn Dever
- Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
- Year: 2013
- Runtime: 96 minutes
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
Widely considered to be one of the scariest movies of all time, "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" will still have you watching through your fingers all these years later. What is it that makes this film such an unnerving experience? Maybe it's the screaming. Some slasher movies can feel silly at times, and parts of this one might even pass as dark comedy nowadays, but there's nothing funny about the way the final girl in "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" screams her lungs out in such horrific agony.
If you've seen "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," you'll be shocked to learn that director Tobe Hooper somehow thought it would get a PG rating. This violent tale about a group of young friends who cross paths with a family of terrifying cannibals is unmissable for fans of horror, not only because it introduced the iconic killer Leatherface to the world, but because it took the slasher subgenre to new levels. A lot has been said about this seminal film over the decades: You can view it as a reflection of the rise of serial killers in the 1970s, a response to the carnage of the Vietnam War, and/or a persuasive argument in favor of vegetarianism. If you want to see what your own take is, you can watch it on Peacock right now.
- Starring: Marilyn Burns, Paul A. Partain, Edwin Neal
- Director: Tobe Hooper
- Year: 1974
- Runtime: 83 minutes
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%
Wicked
As we wait for "Wicked: For Good" to arrive in theaters on November 21, the first half of Jon M. Chu's cinematic adaptation of Stephen Schwartz's Broadway musical is available for streaming on Peacock through July 20. A "sing-along" version is also streaming for those who haven't memorized all the lyrics yet. "Wicked" became pop-u-lar for good reason. This alternate take on "The Wizard of Oz" has catchy songs, stunning visual spectacle, thoughtful political messages, and two fabulous performances at the center of it all.
Ariana Grande's sparkly Galinda is hilarious, Cynthia Erivo's green-skinned Elphaba is inspiring, and the duo's relationship — from enemies to frenemies to whatever comes next — has won the hearts of many. Even for those cynical about "Wicked" actually being only half a movie, "Defying Gravity" makes for an undeniably powerful ending. If you're yet to experience the film's magic and you're a Peacock subscriber, make sure to check "Wicked" out before it leaves the streamer.
- Starring: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey
- Director: Jon M. Chu
- Year: 2024
- Runtime: 160 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%