The 15 Best Movies On Peacock Right Now

NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock has a huge library of movies, though for every Oscar winner and masterpiece, there's a low-budget Christmas rom-com and a cynical mockbuster from The Asylum, so it's important that you know what you're looking for. What's more, the good movies on Peacock don't usually stay there for long. New films from Universal Pictures make their streaming debuts on Peacock, but after four months, the studio's live-action features move to Prime Video (before eventually returning to Peacock) while its animated films go to Netflix.

Movies from other studios sometimes come and go within just one month, so if you're a Peacock user, you really need to take advantage of the films at your disposal before it's too late. We've put together a list of what we believe to be the 15 best movies currently streaming on Peacock in June 2025, though subscribers will have to act fast, as some of them will be moving to other streamers soon. To keep things diverse and spread the love, we're sticking to one film per director and per series.