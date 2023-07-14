How Barbenheimer Became The Cinematic Showdown Of Summer 2023

One's about the development of a fashion doll. The other's about the development of nuclear weapons. One's a winking comedy. The other's an earnest drama. One's co-written and directed by a millennial California woman, and the other's written and directed by a Gen X British-American man. One stars the reigning highest-paid actress in Hollywood while the other stars an under-sung actor of the stage, screen, and TV. One used so much pink paint, the world nearly ran out. The other detonated real explosives. So how did these two end up released in almost perfect synchronicity?

At first glance, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" might not have much in common. But they do share some relevant themes and a high standard of filmmaking. In their own way, both interrogate the ideals of America in the mid-20th century (the Barbie doll hit shelves in 1959, while the bomb was dropped in 1945). They're both made by some of the most prominent and respected artists working in the industry today. And they'll both hit theaters on the exact same day, a now infamous fact that turned these total opposites into adversaries, and then into something else entirely.

"Barbie" v. "Oppenheimer" has been getting the kind of attention that's usually reserved for culminating superhero movies or championship sporting events. What started as an in-joke among film buffs has grown into a full-fledged cultural phenomenon. This is how the cinematic showdown of the summer came to be.