How To Train Your Dragon Review: A Sweet Family Movie That Doesn't Offer Anything New

When we first meet Hiccup (Mason Thames, who you may recognize from his starring role in the terrifying "The Black Phone"), he's a bit of an outcast in his small Viking village. On the island of Berk — a community that is frequently set upon by marauding dragons — fighting is the name of the game, and a man isn't really a man until he's killed a dragon. But warfare isn't exactly Hiccup's strong suit, as his father Stoick (Gerard Butler, reprising his role from the original film) is quick to remind him.

A slight, sensitive, intelligent teen, Hiccup just doesn't seem to have a whole lot of Viking in him. But things change when he manages to take down a fearsome Night Fury, and even more when he finds himself unable to finish the job and kill the dragon. In time, he and Toothless (the name he gives the Night Fury) become friends, and Hiccup engineers a contraption that will allow the injured dragon to fly again. Berk is a small town, though, and he can't expect to keep Toothless a secret forever. But what will the Vikings do when they discover the truth about Hiccup's newfound affinity for dragons?

Aside from Butler, the cast of "How to Train Your Dragon" is entirely new, and for the most part, they bring a lot to the production. Thames is charming — maybe even too charming — in the role of Hiccup, bringing a wide-eyed intelligence and kind-hearted spirit to the character. The film goes a little over the top in reminding us that he's a screw-up, because he kind of comes across as hero material from the very beginning. He's a perfect fit for Astrid (Nico Parker), the leader of the younger generation who resents Hiccup's privileged status within Berk as the son of the chieftain. Astrid's grudge against Hiccup makes perfect sense within the context of their community, and adds a nice texture to their burgeoning relationship.

The rest of the crew of young would-be dragon slayers are equally effective — if they're slightly less funny, the natural side effect of not being voiced by some of our most prominent comedians. As time goes by, there's a genuine sense of camaraderie that develops between the characters, especially with Fishlegs (Julian Dennison), who is fighting for his life to hide his New Zealand accent but brims with warmth towards his friends.