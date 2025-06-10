How To Train Your Dragon Review: A Sweet Family Movie That Doesn't Offer Anything New
Normally, it can be a little difficult for a critic to guess if audiences are going to respond to a certain film. Everyone's taste is different, after all, and you just never know what people are going to connect with. That, however, is not the case with the live-action version of "How to Train Your Dragon." Did you like the original animated film of the same name? If so, you'll probably like this, since it's almost exactly the same in every single way.
In a world of endless live-action remakes of animated classics, people often ask the question: "Does this movie need to exist?" That feels a little trite — after all, no movie needs to exist. But we should be considering if a film is contributing anything new. And "How to Train Your Dragon" ... well, doesn't. It's a nice enough movie, and honestly it might just be the best possible version of a live-action adaptation of its source material. But if you're expecting anything more than an almost exact shot-for-shot remake, you may be disappointed.
The Viking cast is pretty solid
When we first meet Hiccup (Mason Thames, who you may recognize from his starring role in the terrifying "The Black Phone"), he's a bit of an outcast in his small Viking village. On the island of Berk — a community that is frequently set upon by marauding dragons — fighting is the name of the game, and a man isn't really a man until he's killed a dragon. But warfare isn't exactly Hiccup's strong suit, as his father Stoick (Gerard Butler, reprising his role from the original film) is quick to remind him.
A slight, sensitive, intelligent teen, Hiccup just doesn't seem to have a whole lot of Viking in him. But things change when he manages to take down a fearsome Night Fury, and even more when he finds himself unable to finish the job and kill the dragon. In time, he and Toothless (the name he gives the Night Fury) become friends, and Hiccup engineers a contraption that will allow the injured dragon to fly again. Berk is a small town, though, and he can't expect to keep Toothless a secret forever. But what will the Vikings do when they discover the truth about Hiccup's newfound affinity for dragons?
Aside from Butler, the cast of "How to Train Your Dragon" is entirely new, and for the most part, they bring a lot to the production. Thames is charming — maybe even too charming — in the role of Hiccup, bringing a wide-eyed intelligence and kind-hearted spirit to the character. The film goes a little over the top in reminding us that he's a screw-up, because he kind of comes across as hero material from the very beginning. He's a perfect fit for Astrid (Nico Parker), the leader of the younger generation who resents Hiccup's privileged status within Berk as the son of the chieftain. Astrid's grudge against Hiccup makes perfect sense within the context of their community, and adds a nice texture to their burgeoning relationship.
The rest of the crew of young would-be dragon slayers are equally effective — if they're slightly less funny, the natural side effect of not being voiced by some of our most prominent comedians. As time goes by, there's a genuine sense of camaraderie that develops between the characters, especially with Fishlegs (Julian Dennison), who is fighting for his life to hide his New Zealand accent but brims with warmth towards his friends.
Hiccup and Toothless have a friendship for the ages
"How to Train Your Dragon" drags a little bit, especially in the scenes without Hiccup and Toothless as a charming double act. (Although some of the other dragons have received a visual makeover for the live-action version, very little is changed about Toothless's design, preserving his sweet and cartoonish nature.) However, you have to appreciate the effort that went into creating Berk as a lived-in village, from the detailed Viking horns that look different for each character to the gorgeous seaside vistas shown to particular advantage when Hiccup and Toothless take flight. With its soaring score and commitment to making Berk as grounded as possible, the live-action version of this film feels like a throwback to some of the best fantasy films of the '80s and '90s as much as it is a remake of a 2010 animated feature.
And yet, its origins as an animated feature are impossible to ignore, and comparisons pop up at every turn. But if this live-action adaptation had to be made, this is probably as well as it could have gone. Although it's not particularly adventurous in creating an identity for itself that's separate from its cartoon forefather, it captures much of the same spirit that made the original film so magical. You might think that Mason Thames is not quite quirky enough to embody Hiccup during his outcast first act the way that an awkward Jay Baruchel did, or that it's impossible that Gerard Butler got paid twice for doing the exact same, note-for-note, performance as he did in the original. Still, it's hard not to be charmed by what "How to Train Your Dragon" has to offer.
"How to Train Your Dragon" hits theaters on June 13.