The Real Reason Elphaba Thropp's Skin Is Green In Wicked

"Wicked" blew everyone away at the box office on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation ever. It's the story of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda (Ariana Grande) and their time at Shiz University. Elphaba is different from her peers, growing up as second best to her sister Nessarose (Marissa Bode) because of her green skin, whereas Galinda is a popular girl adorned in pink. The two are rival roommates at first, but they become friends as Elphaba tries to control her magic and learns the truth behind what is happening in Oz.

The Wicked Witch of the West's green skin was introduced in 1939's "The Wizard of Oz." Though not originally written as green in the L. Frank Baum book, the production team for the 1939 film decided to make the Wicked Witch this color to help the black clothing of the character blend more smoothly in Technicolor. However, the famous film adaptation of "The Wizard of Oz" doesn't address why the Wicked Witch is green within the story.

For the canonical reason why Elphaba has green skin, fans have to look to the 1995 book "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," written by Gregory Maguire. In the book, which is presented as a biography of the Wicked Witch, Maguire establishes how and why Elphaba is green within the Oz universe. In this article, we're taking a deep dive into the reasoning behind this, so read on if you want to know why Elphaba's skin is green.