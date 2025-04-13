12 Best Movie Trilogies Of All-Time Ranked

Looking at a typical list of the greatest films of all-time, one uncovers plenty of exciting reflections of how to create incredible, absorbing cinema. But what about those who dare to make more expansive forms of cinematic storytelling? What about those filmmakers brave enough to take on the task of creating an entire trilogy of motion pictures? Features like the worst horror movie sequels ever understandably give the very concept of follow-ups a bad name. Surely this is a domain that could only house uncreative rehashes of classic films. However, there aren't just good sequels out there, but entire outstanding trilogies. These sagas are sterling accomplishments that kept audiences captivated over many hours of storytelling, showing that sequels didn't just have to be hollow creative exercises.

There is no one way to make a great trilogy. Some of these collections of movies excelled because of evolving creative directions that ensured no two installments were exactly the same. Others leaned into masterful consistency that let audiences explore a richly defined, reliable world over the course of three movies. Still others succeeded by tapping into rich emotions that could only be accomplished with long-form storytelling. Whatever the reason, ranking these 12 greatest movie trilogies in history from "worst" to best reflects how it isn't necessarily a fool's errand to embark on a high-quality trio of interconnected motion pictures.