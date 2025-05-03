Get Out's Dark Alternate Endings Explained

When Jordan Peele's directorial debut "Get Out" hit theaters in 2017, it changed the cinematic landscape, and that's not an exaggeration. The film, which presents a deeply disturbing modern spin on classics like "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" and "The Stepford Wives," is part of college curriculums, earned Peele an Academy Award for best original screenplay, kicked off a trend of "social thrillers," and is critically regarded as one of the best films of the 21st century. The entire film is, frankly, a masterpiece, but the extremely satisfying ending really brings it to a perfect close, and you might not know that it almost ended very, very differently.

Here's how the film goes, more or less. Chris, played by Daniel Kaluuya, goes to visit his girlfriend Rose Armitage's (Allison Williams) family in upstate New York and meets her parents, Missy and Dean (Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford). Everything seems fine at first — in fact, Missy and Dean are maybe a little too excited about Chris — but that's when increasingly strange things start happening. The hired help on the property, Walter and Georgina (Marcus Henderson and Betty Gabriel), keep acting really, really weird. Missy hypnotizes Chris and puts him in what she calls "the sunken place," leaving Chris confused and troubled. Then, when the Armitages have a garden party, it's revealed that they run a human trafficking ring where they abduct Black men and women, at which point Dean performs surgery on the kidnapped person and the white person who "chose" them to let the white person inherit a Black body. ("Black is in fashion," a party guest says at one point to a clearly baffled Chris.) Perhaps worst of all, Rose was always in on the whole thing ... and she's been luring in unwilling subjects for years by pretending to fall in love with them (including, naturally, Walter and Georgina, a Black man and woman who actually house the souls of Dean's parents).

The movie ends with Chris staging a bloody escape from the Armitage compound, crashing a car with Georgina in the back seat, and narrowly dodging Rose's shotgun blasts; when he's able to get the upper hand and use his camera flash to "wake" Walter and get him to shoot Rose, he starts to strangle her. Thankfully, Chris' friend Rod (Lil Rel Howery), a TSA agent, arrives just in time to save his friend, and Chris, well, "gets out."

Here's the thing. This movie almost ended in a much less satisfying manner — and no, we're not talking about Peele's political joke.