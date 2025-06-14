The 15 Scariest Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Every movie genre attract audiences for a variety of reasons, but horror stands unique in that most audiences are looking for one thing, and one thing alone: to be frightened, whether it's via a jump scare, a disturbing idea, or simply some blood-soaked violence. In the history of cinema, scary movies have long been popular for their ability to get the adrenaline pumping and keep audiences on the edge of their seats — sometimes literally, as horror films have been known to send moviegoers scurrying for the exit before the credits roll.

Of course, all scares are subjective, so it's a tall order to locate the scariest movies of all time, let alone rank them. The scariest movies, after all, don't necessarily have to be the best movies; For that reason we've scoured the history books, dissected reviews, and collated fan-made lists online to find the 15 scariest movies of all time. Think you know which one holds the title of the most frightening ever made? Read on to find out.