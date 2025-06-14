12 Marvel Villains We Might See In MCU Phase 6

"Thunderbolts*" closed out Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with the reveal that the titular team was actually the New Avengers, we're finally back on track ending MCU phases with big team-up movies. This is something that'll continue into Phase 6, as we're now in the endgame to the Multiverse Saga that'll conclude with "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."

Those are far from the only projects to look forward to, however. On the film side of things, we know we have "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" rapidly approaching. Even though Disney+ shows will be fewer and farther between going forward, due to Marvel Studios wanting to focus more on quality versus quantity, there's still plenty to get excited about on that front with "Wonder Man," "Vision Quest," and Season 2 of "Daredevil: Born Again."

There's a lot of room for some classic Marvel villains to finally make the leap into live action (or perhaps even get reintroduced). Some bad guys are already confirmed to appear, but there are others we think would make a lot of sense to enter the fray within Phase 6 due to the nature of some of these films and series. Either way, it's high time these baddies get their chance to show what they're capable of.