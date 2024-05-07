Disney Confirms How Many Marvel Movies & TV Shows To Expect From Now On

Disney is switching up its release strategy for Marvel Studios. During the company's fiscal Q2 earnings call (via The Hollywood Reporter), CEO Bob Iger told analysts that he's working with Marvel Studios to reduce output, putting an emphasis on quality — not quantity. "We're slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four, and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two or at the maximum three," Iger said. These adjustments won't impact this year's slate, though 2024's MCU releases have already had major changes.

Iger's comments come at an interesting time, as 2023 was a historic year for Disney movie and TV show bombs. The company suffered several failures, with Marvel Studios' disappointments particularly pronounced. While the studio had decent success with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," they suffered a flop in the form of "The Marvels," and the maligned "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" posted less than stellar receipts. Marvel's small screen offerings were also notably criticized, with "Secret Invasion" emerging as a dud.

Iger is confident that reducing output will do wonders for the studio and is hoping to see upcoming films perform well. "And we're working hard on what that path is, we've got a couple of good films in '25 and then we're heading to more 'Avengers' [films], which we're extremely excited about," the exec said about the future. But are these changes really substantial?