MCU Theory - Miles Tellers' Fant4stic Reed Richards Will Come Back As The Evil Maker

"Time. Space. Reality. It's more than a linear path. It's a prism of endless possibility, where a single choice can branch out into infinite realities, creating alternate worlds from the ones you know."

With these words, the Watcher greeted every Marvel fan in 2021 who had a Disney+ subscription. His ponderous utterances ushered "What If...?" viewers into a labyrinth of causality, where anything is possible. Ultron could defeat Thanos. T'Challa could become Star-Lord. Lake Bell could subtly replace Scarlett Johannson for financial reasons. Audiences could not mind. And thanks to the MCU's current business strategy of drowning all of its problems in a Willy Wonka-style waterfall made out of money, it can sometimes seem like the studio itself has already figured out how to access the multiverse to its fullest potential.

Not long ago, the MCU managed to suck 20 years' worth of actors from the "Spider-Man" franchises into a single movie, something that would have sounded like a fanfiction pipedream just a few years bac. But is there a limit to how much bad blood can be washed away with cash? Could Marvel really get anyone to come back into the fold, no matter how much they've come to hate superheroes, blockbusters, and Josh Trank?

Fingers crossed, because Miles Teller's Reed Richards would be a pretty perfect Maker.