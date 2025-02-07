11 Reasons Galactus Is More Terrifying Than Thanos

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know that there aren't many villains scarier than Thanos. He defeated the Avengers, wiped out half of all life in the universe, and then nearly beat Earth's mightiest heroes a second time. No one denies that Thanos is a chilling villain, but avid comic readers know that there's an even greater threat lurking out in the universe: Galactus.

Galactus began in the comics as a "Fantastic Four" villain, which is why his MCU introduction comes in 2025's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." Presumably it won't take long for Galactus to put Thanos to shame. In 2014's "Thanos Annual" #1, the Mad Titan compares Galactus to gods like Odin and Thor. And, based on everything the comics have told us about Galactus, it's safe to say that Thanos actually underestimates him by a good margin. There's essentially nothing outside the realm of Galactus' power. He can create life, reshape reality, and, of course, consume entire worlds and their sentient populations to feed his insatiable hunger. Galactus is such a formidable foe that Marvel heroes have rarely defeated him and instead usually rely on finding some clever strategy to deflect or repel Galactus for a limited time.

There are few threats in the Marvel universe that can stand up to Galactus. Of course, MCU fans are already sold on how terrifying Thanos can be, but come with us for a frightening journey into everything that makes Galactus so much scarier.