Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom May Be A Superior Iron Man - And That's Huge

With "Avengers: Doomsday's" release date marked in the calendars of Marvel fans around the world, all eyes and ears are on standby awaiting information on just how Robert Downey Jr.'s iteration of Doctor Doom will arrive when the actor returns to the MCU. As is compulsory with just about anything that comes with the Marvel Studios logo on the front of it, fans are already bursting at the seams with theories of just how that will happen, and one idea is linked to another that's already made a few laps around the MCU.

Marvel Comics' "Superior Iron Man" series debuted in 2014 following the publisher's "Axis" event. This version of Tony Stark ended up going down a dark path and gained a huge complex in the process, deeming himself a god. Eventually, Superior Iron Man's actions led to a final showdown with Captain America, killing both of them before reality was rebooted and the heroic Tony Stark returned.

In the lead-up to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," one theory from fans that wouldn't die was that the film would include an appearance from this alternate Tony played by Tom Cruise. This didn't happen, but it would make sense for certain story details from "Superior Iron Man" to bleed into the MCU. RDJ's Doom might well be set up as the next big threat to face off with a team of all-new Avengers both in "Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," but it's Marvel's first family that he could take issue with initially.