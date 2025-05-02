Marvel's Thunderbolts* Post-Credits Scenes Explained

The mid-credits scene is simply meant to pay off a joke from earlier in "Thunderbolts*." Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian (David Harbour), is at a grocery store where an image of the New Avengers adorns boxes of Wheaties. He tries to convince a shopper to buy a box, but she doesn't recognize him and furtively puts it back while walking away. This is a reference to a scene earlier in the movie, when Red Guardian insists that the Thunderbolts could get on a Wheaties box if they learn to work together and become heroes.

Marvel's mid and post-credits scenes are typically either throwaway gags or setups for future movies. This is definitely the former, lacking any deeper ramifications. However, it also wasn't the original idea for the scene. Looper attended a Q&A with "Thunderbolts*" director Jake Schreier where he offered an alternate idea for the sequence. Earlier in the film, there's a joke about how another girl on Yelena's old pee-wee soccer team, the Thunderbolts, pooped her pants during a game. Schreier explained, "I wanted to do the day that Mindy pooped at the soccer game ... Like a VHS video of Alexei yelling at the ref."

Schreier added that they didn't do it because Alexei would have to speak with an American accent, as he did in "Black Widow," after using a Russian one in "Thunderbolts*." There were concerns it would have been confusing, so the callback to the Wheaties box — which has been a major part of the film's marketing — was done instead.