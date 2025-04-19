Every Season Of Below Deck And Its Spin-Offs, Ranked
It's messy, it's dazzling, it's filled with enough hook-ups to power an entire season of "The Real World" — that's right, it's "Below Deck." Set within the dramatic and exotic world of chartered sailboat and superyacht journeys, and following the people who spend their days trying to make the rich people who go on these trips happy, the original series made such an impact that it spawned a whole bunch of spin-offs.
There's "Below Deck Mediterranean," which follows several superyacht crews throughout Greece, France, Italy, and other destinations. There's "Below Deck Sailing Yacht," which takes place on a large yacht which is rented and cruised in many of the same Mediterranean destinations featured in the aforementioned spin-off. "Below Deck Down Under" takes place on a vessel which cruises through Australian waters, naturally. Last but not least is the one season wonder "Below Deck Adventure," featuring escapades in and around the fjords of Norway.
Every "Below Deck" installment is filled with employee drama, romantic entanglements, unruly clients, and, sometimes, frightening weather phenomena. On top of that, there's sometimes mechanical issues and accidents. Among all of those explosive moments of passion, violence, bad sailing and bad bartending, though, what stands out the most? What's the most memorable season out of every single entry in the "Below Deck" franchise? We've ranked them all from worst to best.
This article mentions sexual assault. If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
29. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5
There's nothing worse than a reality show with seemingly manufactured drama, and plenty of that was afoot during the fifth season of "Sailing Yacht," mostly revolving around head stew Daisy Kelliher's inability to get her subordinates Danni Warren and Diana Cruz to do anything that she demanded of them. Daisy walked out on the twosome a few times; she was also having serious romantic drama on top of it all, which made the situation even more uncomfortable.
One of Season 5's biggest sins is that it is just plain dull. It was a great waste of the amusingly villainous Danni, who knew how to work a bad girl arc and whose pursuit of love led her into a mildly entertaining on-and-off showmance with Chase Lemacks. This kept things hopping during the dull stretches, but it wasn't enough to salvage the season according to fans. "The guests are rather boring, I thought Bravo liked to pick obstreperous drama-queen guests," noted u/Sorkel3 on the "Below Deck" subreddit, adding, "The crew is predictable, too, and also boring." Elsewhere, u/Jokonaught wrote: "The special sauce that Sailing had has left the building."
This is also a season that ended on a very dark note, thoroughly marring any enjoyment viewers might get out of it. This happened via the revelation that Captain Gary King allegedly committed acts of sexual assault and misconduct on several crew members, with one telling Rolling Stone that he is "next-level scary with women." That definitely makes Season 5 of "Sailing Yacht" uncomfortable to watch, especially because much of it involves a Garry, Daisy, and Keith Allen love triangle.
28. Below Deck Season 7
This is arguably the most toxic "Below Deck" season. Misogyny runs rampant, with Ashton Pienaar drunkenly planting a kiss on Kate Chastain against her will then pursuing Rhylee Gerber in a toxic manner. Then there's Kevin Dobson resisting Kate's orders from sun up to sun down, and the crew's general treatment of Rhylee. Kate ends up quitting yachting in general by the end of the season, a result of the behavior of the "Brü Crew." Ashton even ended up punching a window out. It was so bad that Captain Lee was confronted about the men's behavior during the reunion show, which was enough to make him state he'd never hire Ashton on again.
The season's reputation is so bad that many people skip it. "I had seen the clips of what happened to Kate and her interviews after the fact," said u/CarolineSus. "I don't want to sit through a season of women getting gaslighted and threatened." Even superfans of the show refuse to sit through it. "I've watched every season so many times I can probably recite the dialogue," wrote u/eekamuse. "But f*** the BOYS on season seven. They remind me of all the worst experiences I've had, and I don't need that reminder."
27. Below Deck Adventure
Sometimes, spin-offs lack the magic that makes the original so irresistible. "Below Deck Adventure" boasted beautiful Norwegian dramas, but it had no spark. Lots of fans posting to the "Below Deck" subreddit thought that the reason why the show didn't feel right is because it was produced by a different production company. "Captain Lee mentioned in an interview that he could tell by watching that the new production company had made some mistakes or different choices about certain things and it was obvious to him," said u/SuperDan523.
Others have noted that there was a lack of good protagonists to root for. One Reddit user spoke for many then they said, "The cast was pretty boring in looks and personality which is the main selling point of the show. Captain Kerry is obv the exception bc he's beautiful and so cool." Jessica Condy's (allegedly) sloppy ways in the kitchen aside, it really is a dull outing. While "Adventure" was never officially cancelled by Bravo, there are signs that the series is done for. Kerry Titheradge was quietly moved to the mothership series and unless Bravo wants to spend cash on a new captain, it looks like this adventure has run aground permanently.
26. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1
Competition for the worst the "Sailing Yacht" season isn't very steep as of this writing, and this one tops many a list due to the annoying crew members. For many, the first season of "Sailing Yacht" was ruined by Jenna MacGillivray, who fans seemed to universally loathe. Becoming almost immediately entangled with Chef Adam Glick, much of the season focuses on their boatmance. Unfortunately, that seems to distract her on the job.
"I could not STAND Jenna. Horrible, horrible manager," observed u/aboxofshrimp on the "Below Deck" subreddit, and u/Beneficial-Company56 agreed, adding, "Jenna takes a spot on my list of the worst humans to be on BD ever, happy to critique everyone around her but always seems to be washing the same glass in the galley." The ultimate irony of the situation is, of course, that Jenna and Adam's romance went flat once they were off the show and Jenna was not invited back for Season 2.
This was a terrible season for boatmances, as first mate Paget Berry and deckhand Ciara Duggan showed no chemistry despite being together for years (they would later break off their engagement). What seems to save the first jaunt for "Sailing Yacht" for most fans is the charter guests, who are memorably drunk and uncouth. Captain Glenn is also a big highlight. But the rest of the journey is one fans are more than willing to skip.
25. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6
It's always a privilege to spend a full hour with Sandy Yawn, whose no-nonsense ways make any tour a breeze, but whether or not you enjoy the sixth season of "Below Deck Mediterranean" will depend on how much they're willing to tolerate Lexi Wilson and Chef Mathew Shea. Their infighting swallowed up large chunks of Season 6, which also featured a dramatic wedding. But Lexi got on like oil and water with everyone, including Mzi Dempers and Malia. It's Lexi who ends up getting the boot due to her lackadaisical attitude and total inability to take orders.
When Lexi went, fans were mostly upset that she took Delaney Evans down with her; Delaney was mainly considered innocent in the situation since it was her first time working out. Fans, meanwhile, seem to love the rest of the crew. "It's a great team honestly the only issues come from the Stews and Chef. The deck team is my favorite even Malia can't ruin it," said u/dangerousbeasts. "I loved Katie and Courtney. I LOVED the entire deck crew. I loved the dynamic of the entire team and now I'm on the last episode and I'm crying," confessed u/LostAbbreviations427.
24. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7
The seventh version of the "Mediterranean" version of "Below Deck" was marred by a total lack of chemistry between the crewmembers. Utterly laden with filler, and packed with stews who are just plain boring to watch, this one is a real slog. Season 8 proves to be a relief simply because things actually happen between the stews in it. Can anyone recall a single thing that happened during Season 7, and who they happened to, and why?
Fans posting to the "Below Deck" subreddit agree. "There is sooo much filler. Panning to the boat.. music.. not funny jokes, awkward moments, boring interviews, no one knowing what to do. Feels a bit frantic to watch," admitted user u/hmerc. Multiple fans noted the repetitive nature of the season, as well as the total lack of drama. If the guests AND the crew are boring together, then a boring season will result. And that, in the end, is what totally sinks the season. The last thing an edition of "Below Deck" should be is dull, and sadly that's what the seventh Mediterranean voyage proves to be.
23. Below Deck Down Under Season 1
Another one suffering from a lack of chemistry and some boring stew choices, the very first season of "Down Under" proved to be less memorable to fans than its outrageous sequel seasons. Much of the audience's ire was reserved for Chef Ryan, whose conniving ways kept most viewers at arm's length. "Ryan just sucked in general. He was defensive and manipulative and obviously had issues with Aesha giving suggestions and he had issues taking criticism in general from anyone," observed u/Cate_WithaC.
Amazingly, Ryan would hang on until Season 2, where he was eventually among the crew members fired. Captain Jason opened up his tenure by firing a lot of people, which didn't make him very popular with fans, either. Benny also got a lot of hate for his inability to take an order. It's tough to recommend a season where there's nothing much to get excited about and plenty of personalities that rankle, and the first slice of "Down Under" tragically is nothing to say g'day about.
22. Below Deck Down Under Season 3
It's hard to judge a season while it's still airing, but the third "Down Under" season looks like it's going to be another love-it-or-hate-it outing, and most of it has to do with Wihan and how he's been treated by Captain Jason. No matter how often Wihan messes up, Jason has an excuse and a reason to cover for him — something that's plunging the season down the ladder for a lot of "Below Deck" fans. People just aren't here for his conflict with Alesia, either. In short, the problem is Wihan, whom people tend to find just plain creepy, especially due to his awkward and constant flirting.
"Holy s*** Wihan is scary. And people don't click it because he's not overly boisterous and comes off as this innocent sweet little guy that's just looking for love but he sucks BIG TIME," opined u/doctormcdonald. "Does Wihan think he's on The Bachelor?" observed u/Gwyneth7 tartly. Everyone is pretty horrified about Wihan's behavior, and with no clear solution as of press time, plenty of fans are concerned it could turn into another situation that befouled the show's second season. But more on that in another entry.
21. Below Deck Season 5
This is another season that gets mixed reviews from fans. For every person who finds Nico Scholly to be less than charming, there's someone who's very here for the drama he brings to the show. For every bit of joy Kate and Captain Lee bring, there's plenty of horrifying passenger drama to behold. And for every single person who wishes that Kate would finally get to step out and have her day in the sun, there's someone who absolutely thinks she ought to be fired.
Lots of fans blame Jen for behaving insubordinately during the season, but are willing to put up with her because she's fun. Yet Nico gets no outs; he ends up getting the worst of it from the audience. "Nico is just self serving through and through," said u/John_Berendt. In the end, your tolerance of the season will depend on your tolerance for Nico's behavior. Your mileage may vary with this one.
20. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 3
This was the season of the big Conrad and Hannah on-and-off romance arc. There's some heavy duty hooking up with these two, and if you hate either of them, that'll definitely make the whole experience borderline unbearable. If you can endure them, then this early season of "Mediterranean" brings both the drama and the humor. There are also some memorably snobby passengers who make the lives of the crew a complete misery. Still, Hannah's existence in the season has proved to be a stumbling point for some.
"I can't rewatxh [sic] anything with Hannah," remarked u/HeadMischief. "I value my mental health." Elsewhere, u/AggravatingAccident2 wrote, "In the words of the immortal thespian, Ms. Leslie Jones, someone needs to give that girl a tall glass of grow-the-f***-up juice. It's like she couldn't thrive without the drama." But it's not just Hannah that brings things down — there's plenty of hate to go around, even some for the guests. All in all, it's a loud, high-drama season — the sort that "Med" has become famous for.
19. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8
Not horrifying enough to stand out from the pack, but not entertaining enough to really make an impression, most audience members consider "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 8 to be a bit meh. That's in spite of the fact that Natalya, Tumi, and Kyle become entangled in serious drama due to their clashing styles, and the entire end-of-season cruise becoming threatened by stormy weather.
Heavy conflict — complete with full-on fighting — usually makes for a great "Below Deck" season, but there's just too much negativity here, and fans of the franchise ended up hating it as a result. Many of the stews came in for some serious criticism. "I kind of hate everyone, tbh. The Natalya/Tumi/Kyle drama is just annoying, and none of the deck team has really piqued my interest so far," said u/kbpkitty. Kyle in particular has been bashed for his behavior. "If Kyle has zero haters, I am dead," remarked u/Kind-Recording8295. With Captain Sandy being surprisingly oblivious to all the drama this season, it can be quite the slog to sit through.
18. Below Deck Down Under Season 2
Some seasons of "Below Deck" are well known for the wrong reasons, like the second outing of "Below Deck Down Under," which saw crew members Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne fired for sexual misconduct. Luke was nude when he climbed into the bed of a sleeping Margot Sisson, an event that was captured by the show's cameras (producers stepped in and made him leave Sisson's cabin, which drew praise from viewers).
That same evening, Laura entered the cabin of Adam Kodra and, despite him rejecting her advances, tried to massage and kiss him. Both Luke and Laura were fired for their actions.These awful incidents hang over what was otherwise a solid and entertaining outing. "I really enjoyed the season as a whole, the only thing stopping me from rating it so highly was Luke and Laura," said u/RelThanram. "I'm glad they were dealt with swiftly, it was just so dark and unsettling."
17. Below Deck Season 9
Season 9 of "Below Deck" also suffers from having unlikable stews, but they're unlikable because they have no zip to them. Fingers frequently point to Heather, whose poor performance as head stew seems to trickle down and have an impact on her fellow crewmembers. That means an entire crew that makes no grand impression on its audience, resulting in a mess that ends up underperforming in every single respect.
Fans posting to the "Below Deck" subreddit agree. "Season 9 is so forgettable. I can recall almost every BD cast member ever but when trying to think of who the hell besides Rayna was on season 9, I couldn't! Big yawn on all those guys," remarked u/The_Tommy_Knockers. But if you're looking for a smooth, simple watching experience, then this might be a season that's good for background noise. "Was it anything incredible, revolutionary or iconic? No. But it was an easy watch," said u/birkinbaby. Not a ringing endorsement, but not a drubbing, either.
16. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 2
Showmances have a tendency to carry poor-to-middling seasons of "Below Deck," and the romantic entanglement between Malia, Wes, and Adam is one of the wildest in the franchise's history. That makes this a must-watch among the "Mediterranean" seasons. Adam clearly desires Malia, while she sways between Adam and Wes until she makes a choice that leads to acts of revenge. It's enough to keep viewers enthralled, even when the people involved are being insufferable. "It's quite the ride with Sandy and her crews," said u/chefkitteous of the Malia drama.
On top of that, Bugsy and Hannah enter into a battle for supremacy that has them calling each other unprofessional. However, between Hannah and Bugsy — the latter of whom is lazy and the former of whom fears confrontation — it's hard to ascertain which one of them is doing a worse job staying on top of their duties. In the end, it's one wild, fun ride for all.
15. Below Deck Season 4
Unruly dogs, a disobedient Trevor, and a scolding Captain Lee make for a fairly decent season, but it's not the cream of the crop. The sexism of several male crew members — Kelley in particular — ends up grating. On top of that, there's Ben and Kate fighting, incompetent stews all around — so many. This makes the fourth outing of the OG "Below Deck" series something that's worth at least giving a skim. But there's an uncomfortable air hanging over some of the episodes that might not agree with many of the show's fans.
"Generally the men on this show feel so entitled to these woman," wrote u/sloubizz. "I just think some of these men are very slimey." Kelley's inability to cope without Captain Lee pressing on him proves to be a major sticking point for a lot of fans of this season. But some fans are willing to cut him a break. "He tried his best. Trevor kind of tainted his season," said u/Fizzeek. This is another middle-of-the-pack season, so fans should apply their own judgement.
14. Below Deck Season 11
"Below Deck" Season 11 got a lot of buzz from fans for being a major return to form. It set up a big confrontation between Captain Kerry and Ben, though things aren't swell between Kerry and Jared, either. Ben spends the season all tangled up with Sunny, who ends up being caught between wanting to be with him and wanting to chart her own course in life. Cat has a terrible season as she struggles with upsetting personal news and trying to figure out where she belongs on the boat; Barbie, too, takes a step toward maturity and leadership as she tries to get a grip on herself and improve as a stew.
Captain Kerry ends up transferring the easy charm he displayed on "Below Deck: Adventure" to his work on the main franchise and The St. David. While some fans deplored the attitudes of certain crew members — Barbie, Xan and Frasier come in for a bashing here — lots of fans were here for the balance between drama and splashy scenery. "It was a surprisingly entertaining season, from start to finish. I looked forward to each episode, wine in hand. It reminded me of the earlier golden years," said u/Formal-Antelope607, speaking for many.
13. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4
Just the name Chef Ben Robinson is enough to make some fans of the "Below Deck" franchise boo out loud. While he wasn't disliked during his previous appearances, in this outing he was moody and quite off-putting to many fans of the show. Because he refuses to take responsibility for his behavior and choices, Ben becomes one of the biggest villains of the "Mediterranean" years, throwing the stews under the bus and blaming them for his lackluster work.
Lots of fans really liked this season of the show, finding the stew chemistry to be incomparable minus Ben. But no matter what the others do, Ben ends up being the raisin in their chocolate chip cookie. "I think Ben is like Kate; funny, charming, but an utter d*** to work with," observed u/happybanana134. Other viewers point toward Mila as a problematic aspect of this batch of episodes. "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 4 is definitely worth watching to figure out if you feel the same way.
12. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9
Captain Sandy's getting ready to propose to her girlfriend during Season 9 of "Below Deck Mediterranean." That's the big romantic highlight of a subdued season. Bri and Ellie hold up the drama end well enough as they feud and fuss over Joe, but aside from Jono's constant crack-ups and the sight of Iain struggling to figure out how to be a bosun, this one is slow going.
It's a season that treads a lot of water, much to the bemusement of viewers. "Anyone else feel like literally nothing happened this weeks episode?" u/strawberry_smoothie8 asked. It's never a good sign when the romantic triangle portion of the season is bad, as u/phild1979 noted. "It's not the fact that they are dull it's the fact that their entire personalities are based around who they fancy and how dysfunctionally [sic] they chase them." And if that chasing's no fun, then what's the point of watching the season?
11. Below Deck Season 8
The eighth season of "Below Deck" was labeled as dull by fans. It's mostly recommended for its reflection of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shortened the 2020 season and ended up sending many crewmembers into a tailspin. It's a season where the crew has to battle elements beyond their control as well as one another. Still, some fans recommend it for the general drama, specifically Izzy's tension with Rob.
Many people enjoyed Elizabeth and chef Rachel's contributions, the former for bringing the nonstop drama and the latter for being witty. It's also infamous for the not-safe-for-work insult that occurs when Rachel finally quits and tells Captain Lee he can... well, the insult is unrepeatable, but quite memorable. "Below Deck" Season 8 manages to envelop stews, crewmembers, and guests alike in a rich, meaty sauce of drama, and it makes for good TV.
10. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5
Total disaster or classic reality television viewing? Beauty is in the eye of the beholder when it comes to the fifth "Mediterranean" cruise. Some fans call it a train wreck that they couldn't be paid to watch again. Others loved the mess and really enjoyed watching all of that wild drama unfold. But Pete's misogyny (he would eventually be terminated due to a racist social media post), Jess and Rob's off-kilter boatmance, multiple firings that feel unfair in the abstract — it all adds up to make a wild season that appeals to some viewers but definitely managed to lose others.
Some viewers think that it's just the result of the entire concept of the spin-off being somewhat off-balance. "Mix Sandy with the most toxic crews of all the iterations and it's just complete dogs*** over and over again," said u/bigdog94_10. But others have managed to find a microcosm of the world at large squashed onto a single superyacht in the series. "Season 5 has taught me everything I need to know about humanity," said u/Sure-Ad-2497. Not a pretty thought, but a truism for this season.
9. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 1
The phrase "Oh, no, Danny" sums up a lot of "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 1. Giving a love poem to a guest even though he's been warned that it's a bad idea? Pure Danny Zureikat. Refusing the authority of the women around him? Yep. Pure Danny. His behavior does drag down a lot of this season, so if you'd rather not endure watching his awkwardness, it might not be a good season for you. Bryan and Bobby aren't much better, but at least there's plenty of shenanigans from the rest of the staff, especially Hannah, whose inability to manage any part of a typical service marks her out as a figure to watch in future seasons.
This one ranks high because of its juicy nature. Audiences' loathing for Danny has kept this season from reaching the top of the list, however. "I've never hated someone on these shows more than I hate Danny. It actually bothers me how I could have that much disdain for a stranger but it is what it is," remarked u/suiac. But some fans found a positive in his existence. "Captain Mark was far too lenient on Danny. But he was so fun to watch. In a car crash kind of way," said u/nymie5a. If car crash TV if your bag, then you'll love this.
8. Below Deck Season 3
Season 3 of "Below Deck" marked a change in the show's format. This is the season where it really begins to feel like itself, with lots of scandal and ridiculous flights. Eddie and Rocky's messy hook-up is a highlight of the season, and it helps establish a tone for the franchise. The outrageous nature of it all puts each chess piece on the board, everything that a good "Below Deck" season ought to have.
It's a great outing for fans who like their voyages rocky — and filled with Rocky. "Season 3 is arguably the best season OG. It's my favourite but I live for the drama," said u/d_migs8. Plenty of fans think that the show really takes wing with this season, so you definitely shouldn't skip it. In fact, for many, it's peak reality TV. "S3 of below deck is a masterpiece," wrote u/ferghedaboutit.
7. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2
This is the season where you really start to feel bad for Daisy. She has to put up with a lot in the second season of "Sailing Yacht," more than just battling the elements. But her suffering's just the tip of the iceberg. This is the season where Dani Soares declares on camera that Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux fathered her child, a claim that Lanaux eventually confirmed to be true. The drama is baked in, and it's a juicy little season that definitely makes fans sit up and pay attention. On top of that, Gary, Sydney, and Alli get tangled up in a triangle that defies explanation.
"The Gary / Sydney / Alli triangle grosses me out as much as it entertains me, which is hugely !" said u/pah-tosh, while u/first-time-caller wrote: "I think we found a way to sympathize with every character. I found myself rooting for everyone at one point. When I didn't like decisions/choices people made, I felt they were still relatable mistakes (for the most part)." Now that's some high praise.
6. Below Deck Season 10
Some seasons of "Below Deck" are just plain entertaining in a way that leaves you with your jaw on the ground. Captain Lee thinks Season 10 of "Below Deck" is in the show's top two seasons because it's among the most dramatic and the most outrageous, but it has its detractors. This is mainly because the wildness of the tenth season caused it to lack cohesion. On top of that, new head stew Fraser is clearly out of his element, having no idea what to do and how to be tough when the job calls for it.
Camille also drew a lot of ire for her behavior during this season, whether it was twerking for the cameras or failing her duties on deck. But for many fans of the franchise, this feels like a season laced with small beauties. According to u/DistributionWhole447, watching "Below Deck" Season 10 "felt like going on a holiday with some old friends who are a little bit fun and sexy." And that's why it ranks so highly.
5. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3
The third group of Yachties to sail upon the Parsifal III tend to a surprise wedding and find themselves coping with personality clashes and plenty of inter-ship romances as they run aground and try to keep one step ahead of their hungry guests. It's a season with a lot of charm and one that has a good sense of harmony between the crew members, which tends to cause audiences to feel like they're in the middle of a fun party. "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" Season 3 is a fun mixture of drama and humor that other seasons of "Sailing Yacht" have failed to measure up to.
As a matter of fact, Season 3 of "Sailing Yacht" has been frequently named as one of the absolute best of the entire "Below Deck" franchise. "Sailing Yacht is by far the best iteration of the Below Deck franchise. All the seasons of it are better than any seasons of the other iterations," opined u/arbosco1, and u/liv_love agreed, writing: "I honestly think Sailing S3 has one of the best episodes in Below Deck history. There is some problematic stuff and some annoying crew members but overall the quality is just so high." And sometimes that's all you need to make an entertaining "Below Deck" season.
4. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4
Often rated as the best season of "Sailing Yacht" by fans for its wonderful crew, this may be a great place for fans of the franchise to take a peek at any "Below Deck" spin-off if you're only familiar with the show from its main continuity. There are plenty of boat breakdowns in "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" Season 4, and the love confusion between the crew members keeps things hopping. Some fans think it's weak compared to Season 3, but for many this one is a treat.
Fans posting to the "Below Deck" subreddit described how they loved watching the season. "I get excited waking up Tuesdays knowing there's a new episode on peacock for me to watch!" said u/Lola1989ac. While some fans have called the season out for the fact that it didn't manage to create any bonding moments between its crew members on a friendly level, this one is still an absorbing outing that works brilliantly.
3. Below Deck Season 2
The second voyage for the "Below Deck" crew introduces Amy and Kate and begins to create the chemistry between the sailing crew. There's plenty of Ben and Kate conflict, Logan and Kelley causing drama, Kat stirring things up with Ben, and a whole lot of horribly rowdy guests. The show doesn't manage to mutate into its final form until Season 3, but this is a fine season that has a whole lot of memorable shenanigans.
In terms of fan reaction, Eddie has come in for praise as a terrific manager, and then there's plenty of viewers who love what Andrew, Logan, and Kat bring to the table. And there are plenty of controversial guests — if you've ever wondered what sort of person might bring a laptop to an exotic cruise so they can day trade in an exotic location, this season has your answer. It ends up being a fun ride for one and all.
2. Below Deck Season 6
Described as "perfection" by one Redditor, the main show's sixth jaunt has everything a fan of the franchise could ever want. Hook-ups aplenty, Chandler failing to lead the crew properly and getting fired, Ashton getting dragged under by a towline only to be saved by a cameraman, verbal brawls right in front of the guests, guests who behave outrageously in turn, and a lack of organization — it's one of those hallmark seasons that every fan of the franchise ought to see.
There are harbingers of the future in Rhylee and Ashton's disastrous connection, and a lot of small connections between crew members that manage to grease the wheels in a way that keeps everyone entertained. It's got the right mix of all of the ingredients that make "Below Deck" great. Reddit fans are still jazzed about it. "That is one of my favourites as it's such a hot mess, but also some great characters and scenery," said u/acornvulture, and u/culturedgoat agreed, adding a wine emoji along with the words: "It's vintage Below Deck."
1. Below Deck Season 1
The first season of the OG series is still the most memorable. While it might seem different in tone and thus completely antiquated, there's an old-school charm about this season that keeps audiences coming back to re-watch it and witness the origin stories of so many of the stews and crewmembers. The tone of the show feels more realistic and lifelike versus later seasons, which fall more squarely into the Bravo reality mold.
The set-up of the first season tends to draw watchers in and allows them to make comparisons between what's happened and what will happen in the future. Many fans report that going back in time helps them understand retroactively why certain relationships panned out the way they did. Even small details pop out for viewers. "The level of service is so casual too, no big table scapes, no changing into a new uniform every few hours, stews go to bed before guests and seem to work all at once, deck hands lunch together, stews lunch together and it's just all so casual compared to now," noted u/My-Witty-Username on reviewing it.
Sometimes, the original is the best, and that's the case for "Below Deck." It's Captain Lee's favorite season, and it's ours, too.