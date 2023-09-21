What Happened To Ashton From Below Deck?

Of all the cast members who have set sail with Bravo's "Below Deck," Ashton Pienaar might be one of the most memorable. A fan favorite who made a sudden heel turn into villain territory, this South African-raised deckhand stirred up plenty of controversy during his two seasons on the show. Controversy wasn't the only danger Ashton navigated during his reality stint: he also bears the distinction of surviving a harrowing near-death experience while filming. During one Season 6 episode, Ashton nearly drowned after his ankle was ensnared by a rope that dragged him into the water.

Ashton made his "Below Deck" debut in Season 6, and by Season 7, he'd been promoted from deckhand to bosun. But after his drinking caused him to repeatedly lash out at his fellow cast members — particularly Chief Stew Kate Chastain — and Captain Lee refused to work with him again, Bravo cut him loose. Since Season 7 of the show completed its run in February 2020, Ashton has focused his energies on pursuing health and wellness. In the last three years, the former reality star has gotten sober, started a fitness coaching company, and proposed to his girlfriend.