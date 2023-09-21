What Happened To Ashton From Below Deck?
Of all the cast members who have set sail with Bravo's "Below Deck," Ashton Pienaar might be one of the most memorable. A fan favorite who made a sudden heel turn into villain territory, this South African-raised deckhand stirred up plenty of controversy during his two seasons on the show. Controversy wasn't the only danger Ashton navigated during his reality stint: he also bears the distinction of surviving a harrowing near-death experience while filming. During one Season 6 episode, Ashton nearly drowned after his ankle was ensnared by a rope that dragged him into the water.
Ashton made his "Below Deck" debut in Season 6, and by Season 7, he'd been promoted from deckhand to bosun. But after his drinking caused him to repeatedly lash out at his fellow cast members — particularly Chief Stew Kate Chastain — and Captain Lee refused to work with him again, Bravo cut him loose. Since Season 7 of the show completed its run in February 2020, Ashton has focused his energies on pursuing health and wellness. In the last three years, the former reality star has gotten sober, started a fitness coaching company, and proposed to his girlfriend.
Ashton finds sobriety and his happily ever after
Ashton Pienaar grew up in Johannesburg, South Africa, and spent seven years working a desk job before his adventurous spirit got the better of him. After undergoing yacht training in Cape Town, Pienaar left South Africa for France and was soon headed for the Arctic where he worked on an expedition aboard a private yacht. Since leaving "Below Deck," Ashton has traded in the high seas for the fitness industry. He established his own company, AP-Elite, which provides personal coaching to people looking to lose weight and live healthier lifestyles. Dubbing himself "The Yo-Yo Diet Recovery Coach," Ashton provides clients with one-on-one sessions and claims to have helped over 700 people.
This South African now lives in America and in September of 2022, he put down more roots when he proposed to his girlfriend. Ashton shared the news of his engagement to Sarah McAlpine Cooper on Instagram, writing, "My love and respect for you grows with every passing day. I am honored to call you my fiancé!"
The former reality star gets real in a new self-help book
In January of 2023, Ashton celebrated three years of sobriety with a post on Instagram. He wrote, "The journey that has led me to where I am today has not always been an easy one. It's had its challenging moments, it's ups and downs, and it's dark places." Ashton's sobriety wasn't the only thing he was celebrating in the winter of 2023. In that same Instagram post, he shared his newest project with fans, writing, "My brand new book, 'Knots, Lines and Life' is available for preorder now!"
Described as a "tale of self-discovery and self-improvement," "Knots, Lines, and Life: A Journey That Tore Me Apart and Put Me Back Together" is part memoir and part self-help book. Set to publish on January 9, 2024 — roughly four years after Ashton left "Below Deck" and got sober — the book is expected to chronicle Ashton's time on reality TV, as well as his post-show commitment to personal development and changing his mindset. It's nice to see this former reality star has gotten through the murky waters and is headed towards greener pastures.