What Happened To Eddie From Below Deck?

Bravo's "Below Deck" has seen its fair share of crew turnover during the show's 10-season run. Some crew members, such as Ashton Pienaar, did not return after leaving the series. But now that one of the original cast members has left twice, fans are starting to wonder what exactly is going on with Eddie Lucas.

Originally from Towson, Maryland, Lucas began his time on "Below Deck" during Season 1 where he served as a deckhand. He was promoted to bosun during Season 2 but left the series after Season 3. Lucas returned for Season 8 and was promoted to first officer during one of the final episodes, a position he held throughout Season 9. Lucas failed to return for the show's 10th season — and according to an exclusive interview he gave to the New York Post, this departure wasn't his idea.

"I was not invited back to do another season," Lucas said. "I actually didn't even get a phone call from them saying they hired someone else — which kind of goes to show what the production entails. Everyone on 'Below Deck' is expendable."

Lucas' departure might not have been planned, but this fan favorite has made the most of his time away from the cameras. The former reality star has since gotten a job as the captain of a tugboat, purchased a home in Baltimore, Maryland, with his girlfriend, and still finds time to regularly interact with his fans on Cameo.