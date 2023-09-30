What Happened To Eddie From Below Deck?
Bravo's "Below Deck" has seen its fair share of crew turnover during the show's 10-season run. Some crew members, such as Ashton Pienaar, did not return after leaving the series. But now that one of the original cast members has left twice, fans are starting to wonder what exactly is going on with Eddie Lucas.
Originally from Towson, Maryland, Lucas began his time on "Below Deck" during Season 1 where he served as a deckhand. He was promoted to bosun during Season 2 but left the series after Season 3. Lucas returned for Season 8 and was promoted to first officer during one of the final episodes, a position he held throughout Season 9. Lucas failed to return for the show's 10th season — and according to an exclusive interview he gave to the New York Post, this departure wasn't his idea.
"I was not invited back to do another season," Lucas said. "I actually didn't even get a phone call from them saying they hired someone else — which kind of goes to show what the production entails. Everyone on 'Below Deck' is expendable."
Lucas' departure might not have been planned, but this fan favorite has made the most of his time away from the cameras. The former reality star has since gotten a job as the captain of a tugboat, purchased a home in Baltimore, Maryland, with his girlfriend, and still finds time to regularly interact with his fans on Cameo.
Eddie Lucas started at the bottom, but now he's the captain
Eddie Lucas might not have intended to leave "Below Deck" after Season 9, but the former crew member has been transparent about the fact that as far as Bravo reality shows go, this one didn't pay well. "There is somebody monetizing off of the show, but it's definitely not us," he told the New York Post.
Lucas pointed out that even though "Below Deck" is the most popular show on Bravo with ratings that rival the "Real Housewives" franchise, the show's cast members are not compensated at an equivalent level. Lucas admitted that the "Below Deck" crew members do get paid more than what yachties traditionally receive. Still, he said that he found the gap between "Below Deck" and "Housewives" pay frustrating, telling the outlet, "They're not really working — they're just going out to dinner and fighting."
After Lucas wasn't invited back for Season 10, he landed a new gig on the high seas as the captain of a Baltimore harbor tugboat named Lynne Moran. On Instagram, Lucas told fans it took him a decade to achieve this goal. He said, "I am working with a great crew, on a great tug, and I'm excited for 30 more years of harder work. Big thank you to my family, both on and off the water, I wouldn't be here today without you."
What's next for Eddie Lucas?
Eddie Lucas spent most of his life on the water, first as a kid growing up sailing with his family in Massachusetts and later working professionally on a cruise boat called the Spirit of Philadelphia. After hopping around the United States and living in South Carolina, Vermont, and Colorado, he's finally ready to settle down. In September 2022, he told his Instagram followers that he had purchased a home in Baltimore, Maryland, with his girlfriend, Natalie Inada. Lucas wrote, "I am so thankful for friends and family who have supported me during this time, especially this wonderful woman."
Lucas told the New York Post that he's eager to settle into and design his new home — but that doesn't mean he's ruled out the possibility of someday returning to "Below Deck." In the meantime, you can find Lucas sailing around Baltimore harbor, partaking of the city's food scene, and enjoying his time relaxing away from yacht life. After shooting 71 episodes of reality TV, he's definitely earned a break.