What Happened To Rocky From Below Deck?

For over a decade, the reality show "Below Deck" has featured a rotating cast of crew members on various superyachts, but one yachtie really made a splash. In season 3, Raquel "Rocky" Dakota was a third stew on Eros, and despite her short tenure, she forever made her mark on the Bravo franchise.

Her lone season on the show featured her butting heads with her boss, chief stew Kate Chastain, and her hookup with bosun Eddie Lucas was one of the first 'boatmances' ever discovered on the show and even gave producers the idea to install cameras in the laundry room. "Rocky" ultimately jumped ship after a disagreement with Captain Lee Rosbach, and Bravo fans have seen little of her since.

In a 2015 interview with Bravo, Dakota gave an update on her post-"Below Deck" life. After going on a wild girls' trip to Europe, she reeled it in, became vegan, and moved to Hawaii, where she got her yoga certification. "Yoga has really been my savior and has guided me into a really healthy and an even more positive direction," she said. "Rocky" also took on freelance chef and stew jobs in Florida and worked with a yacht brochures photographer as a model and assistant.

In 2017, Dakota suffered a tragic loss when her sister, Sophia, died suddenly at 26. "RIP my everything beautiful little sister... I'm out of words – I love you," she captioned a photo of her late sibling on Instagram. After experiencing such a terrible loss, it seems Dakota is enjoying every second of every day. Today, her Instagram is filled with Bible verses, nature photos, yoga poses, and her love for the culinary arts.