What Happened To Rocky From Below Deck?
For over a decade, the reality show "Below Deck" has featured a rotating cast of crew members on various superyachts, but one yachtie really made a splash. In season 3, Raquel "Rocky" Dakota was a third stew on Eros, and despite her short tenure, she forever made her mark on the Bravo franchise.
Her lone season on the show featured her butting heads with her boss, chief stew Kate Chastain, and her hookup with bosun Eddie Lucas was one of the first 'boatmances' ever discovered on the show and even gave producers the idea to install cameras in the laundry room. "Rocky" ultimately jumped ship after a disagreement with Captain Lee Rosbach, and Bravo fans have seen little of her since.
In a 2015 interview with Bravo, Dakota gave an update on her post-"Below Deck" life. After going on a wild girls' trip to Europe, she reeled it in, became vegan, and moved to Hawaii, where she got her yoga certification. "Yoga has really been my savior and has guided me into a really healthy and an even more positive direction," she said. "Rocky" also took on freelance chef and stew jobs in Florida and worked with a yacht brochures photographer as a model and assistant.
In 2017, Dakota suffered a tragic loss when her sister, Sophia, died suddenly at 26. "RIP my everything beautiful little sister... I'm out of words – I love you," she captioned a photo of her late sibling on Instagram. After experiencing such a terrible loss, it seems Dakota is enjoying every second of every day. Today, her Instagram is filled with Bible verses, nature photos, yoga poses, and her love for the culinary arts.
Rocky Dakota and Kate Chastain's 2020 reunion was a tad bit awkward
While she moved on to a more peaceful lifestyle, in early 2020, Raquel "Rocky" Dakota stopped by the Bravo Clubhouse for the "Below Deck 100th Episode Special," and it was clear her beef with her former boss was still brewing. After host Andy Cohen asked her to name her favorite moment from "Below Deck," Kate Chastain chimed in to give her a backhanded compliment. "You're not the best yachtie, but you're so entertaining and so talented," Kate said. "I could never dive like you. I could never swim like you ... you're so talented."
When an offended "Rocky" asked her ex-boss why she said she's not the best yachtie, Kate pointed out that she jumped off the boat in her underwear and didn't seem to love the job. "Well, I went to culinary school, and I thought I was gonna be the sous chef, and then I was the third-ranking stew, the lowest-ranking cleaning lady," Dakota fired back. "I never cleaned a yacht in my life, so why would I like cleaning a yacht if I was planning on being a sous chef?"
Before "Rocky" joined "Below Deck," she went to school at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York, according to Bravo. And while she was stuck cleaning on Eros, her freelance yacht gigs finally gave her a chance to focus on her cooking skills. In a post-"Deck" Instagram photo, she posed in a white chef's coat and wrote, "Assessing the plate... taste, texture, line, color, form, space... Art!! I love freelance work, sous chef gig this week on a 160M/Y...#charters."