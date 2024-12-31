What Happened To Pete On Below Deck?

The bigger a reality show franchise gets, the wider the net that is cast for less-than-ideal personalities to potentially become associated with the brand. And we're not talking about the good kind of bad personality that makes for fun, drama-filled, tea-sipping viewing. We mean the type that includes legitimate toxicity — and that's where Peter Hunziker comes in.

One of several spin-offs from anchor show "Below Deck," "Below Deck Mediterranean" followed vessels that worked in the titular sea and its surrounding countries. For Season 5, that meant Spain, not to mention a fresh batch of crew members. One of those members was Peter "Pete" Hunziker, a deckhand who featured heavily in the first three episodes before subsequently seeming to all but vanish off the show without an explanation. So what happened to Hunziker, and why was it so extreme that he was essentially edited out of the show entirely for the remainder of the season?