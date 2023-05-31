Marvel Just Killed Ms. Marvel - Here's How And Why It Happened

Contains spoilers for "The Amazing Spider-Man" #26

Marvel Comics has done the unthinkable and killed off Ms. Marvel. The popular young hero died in this week's "The Amazing Spider-Man" Issue #26 at the hands of The Emissary in a final act of heroism.

Since her debut in "Captain Marvel" Issue #14 in 2013, Ms. Marvel has become one of Marvel's most beloved characters. Between the hero's unlikely team-ups in her own series, joining The Champions, and fighting alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Kamala Khan quickly rose as a star in the Marvel Universe. Despite only being in the comics for less than a decade, Ms. Marvel also starred in a live-action series on Disney+, where Iman Velani portrayed her.

While Marvel revealed the dark fate of Kamala ahead of the new issue, the story explains why the hero put herself in harm's way and features the immediate reactions to her death.