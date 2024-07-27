Biggest Unanswered Questions In Deadpool And Wolverine

Contains spoilers for "Deadpool and Wolverine"

2024's "Deadpool and Wolverine," the third live-action "Deadpool" film — but the first in the official Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity — deals with a lot of multiverse and time-travel shenanigans (as befitting the MCU's chaotic post-"Avengers: Endgame" phases). Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), is having a hard time after his girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) leaves him for not doing something more with his life (and also flaming out in his attempt to join the Avengers). He eventually becomes a sad sack, stuck working as a car salesman with mustachioed "Deadpool 2" fan favorite Peter (Rob Delaney).

This all gets upended when Wade is captured by the TVA (Time Variance Authority) at the behest of a rogue TVA agent named Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen). Paradox says that Wade's universe is going to be destroyed after the death of Logan, aka the Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), sets it on the path to an untimely demise. Deadpool fights back and travels to find another Logan to replace his universe's dead one, only for him and the Logan variant to be sent into The Void. There they have to escape the villainous clutches of Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), who rules this wasteland at the end of time, and eventually find a way back to Wade's universe to save it from Mr. Paradox's destruction.

With all its different universes, multiple variants of classic characters, and aforementioned timey-wimey shenanigans, the film leaves a lot of unanswered questions in its wake. Let's see which ones we can sort out.