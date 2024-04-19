Marvel Confirms A Big Change To Captain America 4's Most Controversial Character

After embracing the mantle and the shield that comes with it on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," the new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), is on his way to the silver screen. "Captain America: Brave New World" marks the character's first time at the movies since shedding the Falcon alias, and he's prepared to take on all kinds of new and familiar threats. He won't do so alone, either, being joined by a rather controversial Marvel character, one who has undergone a big change for their MCU debut.

Ruth Bat-Seraph, better known as Sabra, joined the Marvel Comics canon in 1980 as an Israeli operative working for the Mossad. In the MCU, she will be portrayed by actor Shira Haas and her ties to Israeli government will not be at the forefront of her story. Rather, as mentioned by Entertainment Weekly, Sabra will work for the United States government in some capacity in "Brave New World." Marvel previously teased such plans for Sabra after her presence in the film sparked immense controversy.

Taking Sabra in a new direction for "Brave New World" is a wise choice, considering the backlash the idea of a more comic-accurate take on the character would certainly generate. Still, regardless of the details of her MCU adaptation, many fans aren't on board with her presence in the film at all.