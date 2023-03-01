Ant-Man 3 Critics Are Right: It's A Very Bad Movie - But It Wasn't Made For Them

Imagine for a moment that you are a professional movie critic working for a prestigious publication where you head up the Arts & Culture desk. You went to film school at Oberlin, then did a masters at Princeton. You were trained on the works of great filmmakers from Andrei Tarkovsky to Orson Welles. Now, you are sitting in a weirdly sticky AMC reclining chair for a preview screening of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Onscreen, Michael Douglas is standing in a goopy moray of CGI, saying something about technologically advanced socialist ants. Your mind drifts to the ant-themed appetizers being served to press in the lobby, then to the student debt you have yet to pay off. How did you wind up here?

Next to you, a fan is cheering because he saw a creature who he recognized from one of the children's picture books this movie is based on. Is this what people these days think cinema should be? Your parents were right: this isn't any kind of serious career.

In a sense, you, as a film critic, have correctly identified that what you're watching isn't cinema. It features actors, is shot with crews and cameras, and is distributed in theaters, but it is a fundamentally different beast from the rest of the movies on the marquee. From your highly trained and specialized perspective, this is a simple case of a bad movie.

However, to paraphrase a saying often misattributed to Einstein, you can't judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree. The lens of critique de cinéma is the wrong way of looking at this "Ant-Man" movie, or the MCU in general. It must rather be judged by the standards of what it truly is: a comic book on screen.