Is Wolverine Really Immortal?

It's no secret that Marvel tends to show favoritism to its most popular characters. That's why Spider-Man has multiple comic books coming out every month, for instance. Even heroes that seem to have humble origins can rise to great power in the Marvel universe. Born as James Howlett and adopting the nickname "Logan" as a young man, Wolverine is among the biggest Marvel characters on the screen and the comics, as proven in 2024 by his massively successful on-screen return in "Deadpool and Wolverine."

As a flagship mutant, Wolverine is an extremely strong character not just for his retractable adamantium claws. The limits of Logan's immortality have been tested many times, with some estimating the character to be capable of living to nearly 500 years old as a result of his latent mutant genetics and healing factor. However, that hasn't stopped Logan from meeting some unfortunate fates across his comic book history.

This begs the question: is Wolverine truly immortal, or is that just a common misconception about one of Marvel's most powerful superheroes?