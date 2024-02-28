Marvel Just Confirmed Adamantium Is No Longer Its Strongest Metal

Contains spoilers for "The Invincible Iron Man" #15 (by Gerry Duggan, Creees Lee, Walden Wong, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Joe Caramagna).

A new metal has put an end to any debate over which is the strongest in the Marvel Universe. In "The Invincible Iron Man" #15, Iron Man debuts a new armor made from the mutant metal Mysterium, and when it's pitted against a foe with Adamantium claws, the razor-sharp weapons crumple against their opponent in a shocking fashion.

Adamantium and Vibranium are often considered the strongest metals in comics. Adamantium, which first appeared in "The Avengers" #66 (by Roy Thomas, Barry Windsor-Smith, Syd Shores, and Artie Simek), is a man-made alloy used to create some of the most indestructible weapons sported by Marvel's heroes and villains, including Wolverine's skeleton, one of Captain America's shields, and Ultron's metal body. Readers have seen Adamantium weaponry rip apart even the most seemingly unbreakable foes.

Vibranium debuted in "Fantastic Four" #66 (by Stan Lee, John Romita, Jack Kirby, and Stan Rosen) and can only be found in the Black Panther's homeland of Wakanda. The uber-strong metal can absorb and release kinetic energy and has been used to forge items like Captain America's shield and Black Panther's armor. Not only is Vibranium useful as a metal, but the resource is also extremely valuable. While Adamantium is often considered the stronger metal, it's generally left up to comic writers to make the determination themselves when the two clash.