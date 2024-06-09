What Is Adamantium Poisoning? Wolverine's Biggest Weakness, Explained

Wolverine is one of the strongest heroes in the Marvel Universe, whose adamantium-coated bones and healing factor make him a near-unkillable force of nature. However, Wolverine's adamantium, despite being of his greatest strengths, can actually be a major weakness thanks to adamantium poisoning.

Wolverine famously got his bones coated in adamantium after being experimented on by the Weapon X Program. While the powerful metal literally weighs Wolverine down, it makes him even more indestructible — even if against mutants like Magneto, who has magnetic-based powers, his bones can cause him some serious problems. There's another issue at play as well: As we see in "Uncanny X-Men" #380, Logan first experiences what it's like to get poisoning. In the story, the High Evolutionary and Mister Sinister depower the X-Men, leading to the heroes losing their mutant powers. The impact leads Wolverine to begin dying — since he is unable to heal quickly, adamantium poisoning reaches advanced stages. Thankfully, before he succumbs to his illness, the effects are reversed with the defeat of Sinister.

Adamantium poisoning is also featured in the live-action "Logan" film directed by James Mangold, where Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) healing factor starts to fail as he gets older, to the point where simply retracting his claws causes him considerable pain.